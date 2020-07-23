The Colchester School District, like 16 other area districts, will reopen using a hybrid model this fall.
Announced July 22 in an email to families and staff, the district will bring students back into school buildings in teams of two. Teams will alternate between in-person and remote learning on designated days of the week.
“This plan to return to school is student-centered, focused on social-emotional needs and designed to keep our students learning at a high level,” CSD Superintendent Amy Minor stated in the email.
As directed by Gov. Phill Scott, all Vermont schools closed their doors to students and faculty at the end of March to help curb the spread of COVID-19, a highly-contagious respiratory disease. Schools transitioned to remote-learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
But as summer quickly approaches its end, school districts are hurrying to prepare reopening plans in accordance with measures that were issued by the Vermont Agency of Education and Vermont Department of Health at the end of June.
The state’s measures, outlined in a 25-page report, touch on everything from daily wellness checks to requirements that students be seated six feet apart when possible and maintain assigned seats aboard buses and in cafeterias in order to limit possible exposures to COVID-19.
CSD's announcement comes earlier than expected. In an email to the Sun, Meghan Baule, CSD's communication specialist, said the district is running ahead of schedule in its plan-making.
In Minor's email to families and staff Wednesday night, she stated CSD students will be divided into two groups, with each group attending school in-person two days a week and learning remotely three days a week.
Both groups will learn at home on Wednesdays, in order for all schools in the district to be deep-cleaned and to allow faculty and staff to engage in professional planning and learning as needed.
Minor stated staff will do its best to keep siblings and households in the same group.
“Having fewer students in the building at a time will help reduce contact with others and allow for better physical distancing,” she stated. “The smaller groups will also allow teachers and staff more time to assess the academic progress and needs of our students.”
While in school buildings, all students and staff will be required to wear masks and to wash hands regularly.
For families that prefer their students remain in a remote-learning environment, CSD is offering this as an option. Families will need to select either hybrid in-person learning or full-time virtual learning when filling out the annual online registration form.
To help families make the decision that works best for them, CSD will be releasing a document called “Reopening Colchester Schools: A Guide for the 2020-2021 School Year” in the next few days. This document will outline the details of the district’s hybrid in-person instruction and full-time virtual-learning options.
“We acknowledge the hardships that hybrid and full remote models may place on families, including our own faculty and staff,” Minor stated in the email. “Although it will be a challenge, the overwhelming majority of families and staff surveyed preferred opening schools in a hybrid learning environment. By working together, openly communicating, and being creative and flexible, we can overcome these challenges together.”