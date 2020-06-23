Free meals are not only being provided to children throughout Colchester this summer -- but they’re being brought directly to many neighborhoods in town starting this week.
Whereas in the past the Colchester School District (CSD) offered free meals during the summer out of the middle school, this year it is using its minivans and employees to deliver nutritious food to 20 pick-up locations Monday through Friday. The CSD Summer Meals Program began June 22 and will end August 14. While there will be no deliveries made Friday, July 3, extra food will be sent the day before.
CSD Director of Nutrition & Food Services Steve Davis said that there will be both hot and cold food provided and packaged into appropriate containers to help maintain temperatures. The first couple days saw Davis and crew give out 350-400 meals, but they can increase volume if they see a demand for it and are more-than equipped to do so. After school buildings were closed in March, the district used its buses to deliver about 1,800 meals per day through the end of the school year -- totalling over 100,000 in that time.
“We all feel it’s really important -- especially now when families are strapped with parents having to work from home or parents out of work,” said Davis. “Students depend on meals during the school year, but it's even harder for some families and some of these kids to get food in the summertime. So it's even more important now during COVID that we're providing meals for the kids that need them and are hungry, and we just feel -- as a district -- like that access needs to be there through this program. While we are reimbursed by the federal government, we’re not sure, financially, where it's going to hit us, but we think that the need outweighs all that right now. It's just so important that kids get these healthy meals when families are struggling just to get by in so many different ways.”
The free meals are for all children ages 18 and younger -- another change from previous years in which food was only available for kids in grades K-12 -- and there are no sign-ups required. Meals are on a first-come, first-served basis, but Davis says there’s a coordinator who can assess daily situations and send additional meals to certains routes throughout the morning when possible. Menus will be posted on the COVID-19 page of the CSD website (csdvt.org/district/about/covid.php) and at csdmeals.org.
Pick-up locations and times
Colchester High School
- 10:45 - 11:00 -- Main entrance off the bus loop
Van #1 (West Route)
- 10:35 -- Parking lot across the street from Mazza’s General Store: Near the gas pumps
- 10:55 -- Thayer Beach/Rossetti Natural Area
- 11:15 -- Airport Park
- 11:35 -- Porters Point School
- 12:00 -- Price Chopper: Over by the old bank, furthest away from the store.
Van #2 (East Route)
- 10:35 -- Bay Road/Granite Creek Road: Near the mailboxes by Stone Drive
- 11:05 -- Intersection of Julie Dr./Jeffrey Dr.
- 11:25 -- McGuillicuddys at Severance Corners
- 11:55 -- Westbury Park: At the main office
- 12:10 -- Oak Terrace: Near the mailboxes
Van #3 (North Route)
- 10:45 -- Burnham Library
- 11:15 -- Union Memorial School
- 11:35 -- Breezy Acres on Creek Farm Road: Behind the Breezy Acres sign at the entrance of 4th Street
- 12:00 -- Maplefields at Chimney Corners
- 12:20 -- Clay Point Fire Station
Van #4 (South Route)
- 10:35 -- Abigail Drive/Carriage Way off of Malletts Bay Ave.
- 11:00 -- Johnson Ave./Mt. Sterling Ave./Mt Mansfield Ave.: On the cut-through to the Jiffy
- 11:15 -- Winchester Place: At the office on Douglas Drive
- 11:30 -- Ethan Allen Ave: Near the Early Learning Center