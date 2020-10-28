COLCHESTER — If you were to step into the home kitchen of Heather Shangraw, not only would you smell the scents of chocolate, lemon and raspberry, but you'd see a dedicated baker hard at work.
Shangraw, a Colchester resident of 22 years, started 802 Sweets & Treats, a bakery and catering business just five months ago, after her son asked if she could make him French macarons.
“I told him I’d try it,” she said. “When the first batch came out perfectly, I posted it to Facebook and suddenly some of my friends asked if they could buy them.”
Now, Shangraw is baking 12 to 15 dozen macaron a week and selling them for $15 a dozen. She delivers them to customers herself along with her husband every Sunday.
“He calls it ‘Driving Ms. Cookie,’” she said.
For over 30 years, cooking has been a passion of Shangraw’s, who works in outpatient radiology at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Previously, she'd only posted traditional, home recipes to Facebook, in order to give her friends inspiration for weeknight meals.
But in the last few months, 802 Sweets and Treats has become not only a fun and creative outlet for Shangraw, but a source of income for her family.
“It’s really turned into a business and I’m proud of the fact that it’s a small business, locally-run and locally-sourced,” she said.
Shangraw is constantly experimenting with new macaron flavors. This week, she’s not only rolling out Halloween macarons with an orange shell and black buttercream filling, but also combinations like raspberry with chocolate ganache and s’mores.
It’s important for Shangraw that she source her ingredients as locally as possible. She purchases many from Sweet Clover Market in Essex Junction and in the summertime, she buys from vendors at local markets.
It takes her approximately three hours to make six to seven dozen macaron, so her husband has begun building her a second kitchen in their basement, so she can use multiple ovens at once.
“I can only bake one batch in my oven at a time in my oven at 300 degrees for 20 minutes, so just imagine cycling all the trays through,” she said. “It does take time.”
In addition to macarons, Shangraw also sells pies and tiramisu. Soon, she plans to start accepting orders for charcuterie plates.
“It’s basically an appetizer platter, a tray that customers can customize,” she said. “It’s a neat gift idea if you’re going to somebody’s home for a holiday party. It’s on a wooden tray that the host gets to keep.”
Last weekend, Shangraw participated in the Milton Craft Hop, where she sold out of her 32 dozen cookies before the end of the day.
She said that while she’s loved working at the hospital for the last 17 years, she’s excited about the prospect of possibly focusing more time on 802 Sweets & Treats in the future.
“Hopefully one day, this will at least get me down to per diem so I can be focusing on something I enjoy more,” she said.
Cooking became an interest of Shangraw’s while she was attending Castleton University, when she and a friend decided to start a healthy cooking challenge.
“At home, my mom was always the cook, so I never really spent much time in the kitchen,” she said. “But as I started messing around, I decided that I really loved it.”
In addition to sweet treats, Shangraw loves to cook soups, especially homemade chowders. She said her son really likes her version of a Shepherd's pie.
“It’s so funny because my son is a 20-year-old kid and when he’s not working, he comes down and eats dinner with us,” she said. “I get a hug after every meal. He knows I’m going to cook something every night and he’s going to like it.”
