Between July 13-26, Colchester Police issued 21 citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington for criminal offenses. Meanwhile, the department conducted 49 traffic stops which resulted in 14 tickets for civil violations and 35 warnings. The Marine Unit issued an additional eight warnings and one ticket for boating-related violations.
Officers responded to 408 calls for service -- detailed below.
A note from Chief Doug Allen:
“Around Chittenden County, we have seen an increase in motor vehicle crashes involving death or serious bodily injury. We are not exempt here in Colchester as evidenced by the crash involving a vehicle and a 13-year-old bicyclist on College Parkway last Thursday night. CPD has had 20 different crashes reported to us over the past two weeks and two drivers charged with Driving Under the Influence.
“Please drive sober, carefully, and respect all users of the roadways. This also includes our recreation paths where pedestrians have the right of way over bicyclists.”
Service Related Calls:
- 48 Assist calls – Public, Motorists, Other Agencies, Canine
- 14 Alcohol Licensee Check
- 9 Found/lost Property
- 9 Lost/Found Property
- 8 VIN Verifications
- 8 911 Hang Up
- 7 Applicant Fingerprints
- 7 Welfare Checks
- 6 Service of Court Orders
- 6 Medical Assist
- 6 Fire alarm/Assist Fire
- 4 Mental Health Problem
- 4 Traffic Hazards
- 1 Child Restraint Inspections
Investigative Calls
- 31 Suspicious Circumstance
- 25 Motor Vehicle/Parking Complaints
- 24 Boating Stop/Incidents
- 20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
- 14 Larceny
- 11 Domestic Disturbance
- 10 Public Disturbance/Disputes
- 10 Threats/Harassment
- 9 Alarms
- 9 Animal Problems
- 6 Fraud
- 6 Fireworks
- 6 Trespass Notice Request
- 5 Drug Investigations
- 5 Vandalism
- 4 Incapacitation – Drug/Alcohol
- 4 Noise
- 4 Violation of Court Ordered Release
- 3 Arrest on Warrant
- 3 Driving with Suspended License (criminal)
- 3 Juvenile Problems – SRO Activity
- 2 DUI
- 2 Burning Complaints
- 2 Trespass
- 2 Restraining Order Violations
- 1 Child Custody Dispute
- 1 Cruelty to Family Member
- 1 Death Investigation
- 1 Domestic Assault
- 1 Biased Based Incident
- 1 Missing Person
- 1 Persons Threatening Self-harm
- 1 Reckless Endangerment
- 1 COVID-19 Compliance