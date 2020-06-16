From June 1 through June 14, Colchester Police issued 13 citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington for criminal offenses. Meanwhile, the department conducted 53 traffic stops which resulted in nine tickets for civil violations and 47 warnings. The Marine Unit issued an additional eight warnings for boating-related violations.
Officers responded to 397 calls for service -- detailed below.
A note from Chief Doug Allen:
“Congratulations to the Colchester High School (CHS) Class of 2020. Despite a worldwide pandemic and associated distancing and other requirements to keep everyone as safe as possible, CHS and the Colchester School District made a memorable graduation possible. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors as you become the problem solvers and leaders of tomorrow.
“Due to financial restrictions, our community service officers (CSO) that patrol the recreation areas during the summer months have not been hired this year. We do have one CSO officer in place as the attendant at the Malletts Bay Fishing Access. That position is managed by the police department but funded by Vermont Fish & Wildlife. Lucas McLanahan is filling that position for us. Lucas is a 2018 CHS graduate and a student at Keene State College. He will also be spending time making sure that everyone stays off of the Colchester Causeway due to the repair efforts that are underway.”
Service-related calls:
- 40 Assist calls – Public, Motorists, Other Agencies, Canine
- 11 Found/Lost Property
- 11 VIN Verifications
- 11 Welfare Checks
- 10 Medical Assist
- 7 Fire Alarm/Assist Fire
- 4 911 Hang up
- 4 Mental Health problem
- 2 Service of Court Orders
- 2 Traffic Hazards
Investigative calls:
- 31 Suspicious Circumstance
- 19 Threats/Harassment
- 17 Alarms
- 17 Boating Stop/Incidents
- 12 Motor Vehicle Crashes
- 12 Juvenile Problems – SRO Activity
- 11 Larceny
- 11 Domestic Disturbance
- 10 Public Disturbance/Disputes
- 9 Motor Vehicle/Parking complaints
- 8 Noise
- 8 Vandalism
- 7 Fraud
- 6 Incapacitation – Drug/Alcohol
- 4 Child Custody Dispute
- 4 Trespass Notice Request
- 4 Violation of Court Ordered release
- 3 Death Investigations
- 3 Burning Complaints
- 3 Trespass
- 2 COVID-19 Compliance
- 2 ATV complaint
- 2 Bad Check
- 2 Arrest on Warrant
- 2 Driving with Suspended License (criminal)
- 2 Drugs
- 2 Fireworks
- 2 Persons Threatening self-harm
- 1 Assault
- 1 DUI
- 1 Missing Person
- 1 Reckless Endangerment
- 1 Stalking
- 1 Sexual Assault
- 1 Restraining Order Violations