Vermont State Police (VSP) found and arrested Scott Bennett, 34, in Essex nearly four months after he eluded Colchester Police Department (CPD) officers on foot.
Bennett had been on the run since Nov. 7 after he had reportedly taken off from a CPD motor vehicle stop with three separate, active warrants. According to a VSP arrest report for another individual from that incident, Bennett was a resident of South Burlington and had ties to Fairfax, Burlington, South Burlington, and Essex.
The night of Feb. 27, VSP troopers were reportedly conducting an unrelated investigation at a residence in Essex and encountered Bennett. They recognized and identified him from prior encounters--despite Bennett allegedly providing a false name when asked.
The troopers soon learned that there was an active warrant for his arrest for a violation of supervised release before being notified that Bennett was wanted by CPD for the November incident.
Bennett was transported to and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in addition to being issued criminal citations to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court.