Colchester Middle recognizes departing eighth graders

The Colchester School District has been expressing how proud it is of its students’ accomplishments this year -- especially considering recent circumstances -- and the eighth graders from the middle school are certainly no different.
164 students from Colchester Middle School (CMS) earned the marks necessary to move on to high school next year.
“Colchester Middle School would like to recognize our eighth-grade celebrants,” said CMS Principal Michele Cote. “While we are not able to recognize our eighth-grade students this year with the traditional recognition ceremony, we are still proud of them and their accomplishments and would like them to know it. We wish each of them all the best in their high school journey!”
2020 CMS Eighth Graders:
- Jacque Alfani
- Thorsten Andreasson
- Emily Ashline
- Trevor Asiimwe
- Isabel Baggott
- Aurora Barella
- Jaelyn Barewicz
- Carter Beaupre
- Joseph Beauregard
- Isabel Benoure
- Xander Berthiaume
- Hannah Bidwell
- Brian Billings III
- Charlotte Bluteau
- Madison Booska
- Savanah Booska
- Morgan Brawley
- Zachariah Brower
- Mason Cardinal
- Noah Carmona
- Lillian Carr
- Teivien Chau
- Connor Cheeseman
- Nicholas Chicoine
- Zeth Chicoine
- Kelli Cieplicki
- Sylvie Cliche
- Iris Cobb
- Paige Codega-Ryan
- Logan Cole
- Katelyn Coolidge
- Jaden Coppins
- MariSol Costello
- Hanna Coughlin
- Nicholas Cruz
- Nadja Dacres
- Ava Dallamura
- Joshua Dattilio
- Zachary Davis
- Kaden Demar
- Joshna Dhaurali
- Marvin DiFonzo
- Joseph Donerkiel
- Quinn Dousevicz
- Nathaniel Fabian-Fine
- Tucker Farnham
- Sydney Feltz
- Aviana Fenton
- Ethan Ferenc
- Ryan Fetters
- Kaia Fitzgerald
- Danny Francis
- Nicole Garneau
- Hannah Giard
- Trevor Goad
- Lillian Gonyo
- Tyson Green
- Hassane Gueye
- Ateet Gurung
- Andrew Hale
- Amna Halilovic
- Caitlin Hallock
- Brianna Haran
- Taylor Henry
- Aunika Higbee
- Zoe Hirsch
- Kadence Hughes
- Stephanie Huynh
- Jonah Isham
- Jayden Jarvis
- Isaac Karlin
- Francis Kautzman
- Evan Kehaya
- Dylan Kerner
- Reilly Kilpatrick
- Anthony Klemm
- Joshua LaBelle
- Molly Labrecque
- Philip Lague
- Braeden Laidman
- Skyler Lamphere
- Mark Larrabee
- Jordan Lavoie
- Summer Le
- Taylor Leonard
- Mindy Lin
- Gwenyth Lynch
- Jordan Magnuson
- Damien May
- Kaitlyn McCullagh
- Eric Merchant
- Hailie Metivier
- John Meyer
- Shane Mobley
- Selena Molnar
- William Mullins
- Addison Murphy
- Bradyn Murphy
- Gavin Murphy
- Jayden Nadeau
- Allyson Navarrette
- Lily Niemi-Moskowitz
- Nicole Norton
- Kiera O'Brien
- Miles O'Brien
- Ilona Parrish-Russell
- Logan Pelchat
- Aiden Perren
- Luke Perrotte
- Mason Perry
- Autumn Petterson
- Kieran Phillips
- Kelsi Pratt
- Spencer Putnam
- Madison Quigley
- Caleb Quirini
- Brody Rassel
- Hailey Rayta
- Jonah Recicar
- Phoebe Richardson
- Xavier Richardson
- Lorelei Right
- Mariyah Rivait
- Lyla Rivers
- Trace Roach
- Ava Robare
- Conrad Rochefort
- Kyle Rockwood
- Jacob Rodriguez
- Benjamin Rolston
- Molly Rublee
- Marnie Russo
- Kamron Salimi
- Kylie Savage
- Sophie Schuyler
- Ava Shangraw
- Elizabeth Shirk
- Harrison Shirk
- Sarah Smith
- Elena Solomon
- Shea St. Peter
- Kamden Stewart
- Khan Strbo
- Jackson Stypick
- Madison Sultzbaugh
- Jake Tarinelli
- Mina Teske
- Zoey-Anne Thibodeau
- Emily Thompson
- Noah Toof
- Ellen Towers
- Connor Transue
- Keira Underwood
- Roma Vallabhaneni
- Keegan Vance
- Noah Vezina
- Carmella Voity
- Caleb Walters
- Jackie Walters
- Branden Ward
- Chase Willet
- Meili Winchester
- Allison Winslow
- Eva Youlen