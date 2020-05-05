Gregory Moody, 39, of Colchester was sentenced on Monday to 54 months in prison for robbing two banks in Vermont last spring.
According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont, Moody robbed a T.D. Bank in St. Albans and a Community Bank, NA in South Burlington in March 2019. The Court ordered Moody to pay restitution of $2500 to T.D. Bank and $830 to Community Bank, NA. U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III ordered Moody to serve 54 months in prison and Moody to receive a three-year period of supervised release following the term of imprisonment.
According to court records, on March 22, 2019, Moody entered the T.D. Bank in St. Albans and demanded money from a bank teller. The bank teller gave Moody $2,500 in cash, and he left the bank. Less than one week later, on March 28, Moody stole an unoccupied minivan and drove to the Community Bank, NA in South Burlington. Moody entered the Community Bank and, again, demanded money from a bank teller. The bank teller gave Moody $830 in cash, and Moody walked out of the bank to the stolen minivan, which was located later in Hinesburg, Vermont.
After coordination between the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) and the South Burlington Police Department (SBPD), Moody was identified as the bank robber for both robberies. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) joined the investigation and worked in partnership with SAPD and SBPD to the conclusion of the case.
The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest. Gregory Moody was represented by Steven Barth, Esq., of the Office of the Federal Defender.