JERICHO -- A Colchester resident was arrested Friday night after being stopped in Jericho.
Clayton McMahon, 22, was charged by Vermont State Police (VSP) with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of Drugs.
Around 6:42 Aug. 21, state police reportedly conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Brown’s Trace Road and Packard Road after observing moving violations. VSP says the driver, identified as McMahon, displayed signs of impairment.
Further investigation is said to have determined that McMahon was under the influence of drugs, and he was then arrested and transported to the VSP Williston Barracks for processing.
McMahon was later released with a citation to appear in Chittenden Criminal Court to answer to the charge of DUI-Drugs.