ESSEX — A Colchester man has been charged with a poaching violation by local Vermont State Game Wardens.
Stephen Burt, 64, of Colchester, was charged Dec. 2 with possession of illegal big game in connection with an early morning deer poaching case in Essex.
The Vermont Warden Service received an Operation Game Thief alert in the early morning hours of Wednesday for a report of a gun shot fired before daylight in Essex. A responding State Game Warden narrowed the shot location to an overgrown field and after searching, found an antlered deer deceased with a bullet hole.
Wardens remained on scene conducting surveillance for several hours until a black truck pulled up to the field and backed up to the deer shortly after 11 a.m. The operator of the truck retrieved the deer and dragged it back to his truck. Wardens apprehended the operator, Burt, who was taken into custody without incident and is scheduled to appear in Chittenden Superior Court at a later date.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife department is asking anyone with information about any poaching activity or this incident to contact their local Vermont State Game Warden through their nearest State Police Dispatch. Individuals can also leave an anonymous tip to Operation Game Thief at 1-800-75ALERT (1-800-752-5378).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.