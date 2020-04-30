HIGHGATE — A Colchester man has been charged with grossly negligent operation with a fatality resulting and leaving the scene of a fatal accident following an accident here on Thursday morning.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept., Wendy Lambert, 63, was walking her dog on Hannah Road at approximately 9:19 a.m. when she was hit by a car driven by Regon Lowe, 21.
Lowe fled the scene. He was stopped by Vermont State Police at the intersection of Fisher Pond Road and Fairfield Street in St. Albans within minutes of the accident, according to SAPD Chief Gary Taylor.
Taylor said Lowe consented to a blood test for driving under the influence, but showed no evidence of intoxication. He was sleep-deprived, said Taylor, having been up for 24 hours.
Lowe drove through two fences after losing control of his vehicle, according to Taylor. He also drove around the Lambert’s home. Mr. Lambert had called to report him when he discovered his wife and their dog were lying by the road unresponsive.
Lowe admitted to striking the victim and fleeing the scene, according to a statement from the SAPD.
He was lodged at the Chittenden State Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.