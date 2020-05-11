Freezing weekend temperatures did not stop a pop-up testing site in Colchester from collecting 138 specimens from asymptomatic essential workers to test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Orange traffic cones separated by six feet, healthcare workers in masks and gowns, and two tents marked the pop-up site, located at the Vt. Public Health Laboratory.
Saturday's clinic was one of several to open in the coming days around the state for health care workers, first responders (EMS, fire and law enforcement), and child care providers currently serving essential workers. People who are returning to the state, and who will be at day seven or later in their quarantine period, can also be tested. This includes folks returning from wintering out of state, college students, and people who are coming to stay in their second homes.
The site was busy in the morning, with a line of people—separated by six feet—that extended down the road, according to Chad Spooner, Health Services Field Operations Chief with the Office of Local Health.
The actual test is short and sweet: about five minutes to walk up to the tent, swab, and walk out. Spooner said results should be available in a few days, by Wednesday or Thursday. Folks with positive tests should receive a phone call from the Vt. Department of Health. Those who do not receive a call can assume the test was negative and should expect their results in the mail.
The testing sites are staffed by Health Department staff, EMS workers and members of the Vt. National Guard. Colchester's clinic included about 14 workers.
"They're in the front trenches. Everybody's doing a great job," said Spooner about site staff. "It's evidence of the great collaboration between state partners."
Last week, Governor Phil Scott announced the state will significantly increase testing and contact tracing programs to better identify and contain cases of COVID-19. The goal Scott set is to conduct 1,000 tests per day.
“These clinics are an important part of our efforts to limit the spread of the virus and keep Vermonters safe and healthy,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “Testing and comprehensive contact tracing are absolutely essential to public health and to restart Vermont." Levine is also overseeing the medical order.
Pop-up clinics later in this week will take place Thursday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brattleboro Union High School, and on Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction. To make an appointment for one of the sites, visit: https://humanresources.vermont.gov/popups.
As of Tuesday morning, Vermont had 926 cases of COVID-19 with 785 people recovered from disease; 53 people in the state have died.