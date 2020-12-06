OAKLAND, Calif. — GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit empowering parents to unlock educational opportunities for their children, recently announced 2,158 high schools from 29 states as recipients of its 2020 College Success Award -- among them being Colchester High School (CHS).
The award honors high schools around the country that excel in ensuring students are prepared for college and, ultimately, careers — as determined by available data in each state. These schools graduate students who are academically primed for college-level courses, enroll in two- or four-year colleges, and persist into their second year.
"Colchester High School is very proud of our students and the work we do to prepare our students for their post-secondary pathways, whether it be college, the military, or the job force,” said CHS Principal Heather Baron. “At CHS, we recognize the potential in each student and help them develop the skills, knowledge, and disposition they need to be successful after high school. We appreciate the recognition of our commitment to this endeavor and the success of our students.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the physical and financial health of the nation, these award-winning schools are ensuring students graduate with the skills and resources to succeed as postsecondary scholars. College- and career-ready graduates are critical to fueling the U.S. economy, as 70 percent of jobs will require a postsecondary degree by 2027.
“This year’s award comes at a time when the nation is deeply valuing the perspectives of young people — and the important contributions they will make to our country’s future,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools.org. “We commend these award-winning schools for prioritizing college readiness, giving their students opportunities to build the bright futures they deserve. The award also underscores the need for more states to make post-secondary school-level data publicly available in order to identify successful schools that prepare students for success in school and in life.”
The College Success Award delivers a snapshot of whether a high school provides opportunities for all students — regardless of their background or circumstances — to prepare for, enroll in, and succeed in college. In addition to analysis of key indicators for college preparedness, enrollment, and performance, schools that succeed in supporting students from low-income backgrounds receive additional favorability.
To learn more about the award methodology, download lists of winning schools by state, and to see videos stories from College Success Award National Spotlight Schools, visit bit.ly/3o42JbT.
