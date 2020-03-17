Nearly doubling the speed limit led to a Colchester resident being arrested early Tuesday morning on Interstate 89.
Around 1:37 a.m., a trooper with the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks reportedly observed a vehicle traveling 102 mph in a 55 mph zone of I-89 South by Exit 14W in South Burlington. A stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Zhanxiang Lin, 24, of Colchester.
Lin was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing while the vehicle was towed from the scene. At the conclusion of processing, Lin was released with a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on May 12 to answer to the charge of Careless and Negligent Operation.