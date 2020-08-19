INSIDE BEVO, founder Kathleen Stine flipped on a few light switches and brushed a thin layer of dust off of one of the bar tables with her hand.
When all non-essential businesses were shut down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, caterers across the state were forced to hit pause and to watch their usually full calendars grow empty.
Stine and her husband Aaron, temporarily closed Bevo, their catering and events venue in Colchester, on March 17.
“This affected our business tremendously,” Stine said on a Wednesday in August, over five months later. “It pulled the rug out from under us. We basically had all events either cancelled or postponed to 2021.”
Bevo had been gearing up for possibly its busiest spring since opening in 2008, but almost all of its weddings, anniversary parties and corporate events were quickly cancelled or postponed.
Subsequently, Stine and her husband were forced to let go of Bevo’s four salaried employees. They have been collecting unemployment checks for the last five months.
“I think it’s a good idea to cancel or postpone right now,” Stine said. “I personally wouldn’t want a wedding where everyone has to wear a mask.”
What’s becoming doubly detrimental for Bevo is that all of the weddings rescheduled for 2021 are now limiting the available dates for couples who originally planned to get married next year. Over the course of almost two years, Stine said Bevo will only take in the revenue of one year.
“It’s definitely going to take a couple of years for this industry to recover,” she said.
Stine has worked in the food industry for over 20 years, and it all began when she was a teenager, working in both casual and fine dining establishments.
One day many years ago, Stine woke up to find her dad had placed a New England Culinary Institute brochure in her bedroom doorway. He said if she wanted to try to make it in the industry, she should have the education to back it up.
When Stine graduated from NECI in 1999, she became an intern at Smokejacks Restaurant in Burlington where she helped the business build its catering service from the ground up.
“I just fell in love with it,” Stine said. “I just really like catering. I think you’re either a caterer or you’re a restauranteur.”
When Smokejacks closed in 2008, she and her husband Aaron founded Bevo. Though the couple grew up together in Colchester, they didn’t seek it out specifically as Bevo’s home base — it kind of just worked out that way.
“It’s got that ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ feel,” Stine said of Bevo’s location on Route 2. “It doesn’t look like much from the outside — it actually used to be an old warehouse — but the inside is really fun and inviting.”
Bevo was able to secure a Payment Protection Program loan, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan and a few federal and state grants that helped the business to stay open. Stine said she is incredibly grateful for this.
“We’re very optimistic for next year because we know Bevo isn’t going anywhere,” she said.
Bevo will be catering a few small weddings in September and October, but while the business has been on hold, Stine has found ways to reconnect with her family.
“A silver lining to this pandemic for me personally, has been that I have had such a great summer with my kids,” she said.
The Stines have a nine and 12-year-old, and they’ve been using their new-found free time to go for family hikes, bike rides and swims.
“It’s made us realize what’s important, and now we are going to rethink next year and how we can balance family and work better,” she said.
ON TUESDAY EVENINGS, Jess Werkheiser sits in a parking lot in Malletts Bay waiting for customers to pick-up their pre-ordered entrees and salads.
Werkheiser is the owner of The Roving Feast, a catering company in Colchester that also has had to hit the pause button on many of its services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After many of her large weddings and events were cancelled or postponed, Werkheiser spent most of March and April figuring out how to restructure her business.
“We decided to go back to our roots and go back to doing meal drops,” she said. “The local support we’ve been getting from them has really been our bread and butter for the last few months now.”
Werkheiser posts a new menu of two entrees and a cob salad to The Roving Feast website every week. Customers can call-in their order and then pick it up anytime between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The Roving Feast is focused on serving Vermont-focused meals and uses its menu to highlight the products and produce in-season right now. Werkheiser said she likes to put one meat-and-potatoes-type entree on the menu and one that’s more unique.
“A lot of our clientele are Baby Boomer-aged married couples in the Bay and the woman tends to want something more experimental than the man,” she said with a laugh.
The Roving Feast is averaging 50 to 60 orders per week right now, Werkheiser said, though some weeks she’s had as many as 80. These orders, as well as the small, 15 to 20-guest weddings she’s been catering recently, are helping her get through.
“I don’t know that the frequency of events we do is any less than normal for this time of year, but we’re probably only doing about 25% of our normal guest count,” she said. “And guest count is where the revenue comes from, so that’s absolutely been affected.”
With fewer guests at each of her events, Werkheiser hasn’t needed as much staff as she usually does. At the onset of the pandemic, she had to let go of many of her part-time employees.
Werkheiser, like Stine, has also worked in the food industry for many years. Werkheiser, who has lived in Colchester since 2011, owned a restaurant in Malletts Bay for almost six years, before closing it to spend more time with her family.
“There’s not a lot of work-life balance in restaurants, and my husband and I were just at a point in our lives where we wanted a little more control over that,” she said. “Catering just seemed like a natural transition.”
Though the last few months have been challenging, Werkheiser is still optimistic about The Roving Feast’s future. She didn’t have to take out any state or federal loans, she said, and is looking to expand her take-out food business to other locations.
“There’s been a lot of experimenting and trying,” she said. “We’re all kind of learning as we go in regards to the new normal right now.”