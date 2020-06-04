For most people, 2020 has been highlighted by one thing: The COVID-19 outbreak. The coronavirus, as it has come to be known, has done some damage to our everyday lives. Professional sports have been cancelled, the economy has tanked, and schools have been forced to move all learning online. This remote learning change has had the greatest impact on our CHS senior class. With the rest of the school year being finished from home, variety night shut down, graduation being cancelled, and so many other things having either been obstructed by the outbreak, many seniors have felt cheated by what is happening in our world today. This does not mean they’ve given up though.
On March 26, Vermont Governor Phil Scott stated that all Vermont schools were to be closed the remainder of the academic year. While some may have seen it as a blessing, many seniors were shocked at how their final year of high school had just been cancelled almost completely. Senior Zakir Beridze said that “We all understand that the health and well-being of those around us is far more important than school, but this doesn't completely undo the upsetting reality,” and I think many can agree that it was probably the safest move in doing this, but it’s just unfortunate that it had to come to this in the first place. I think Gavin Sicard speaks for all of us when he says “It really sucks.”
Having to do online schooling is probably something that most students never believed they would have to ever do, and yet here we are. It seems pretty unanimous among the senior class that school just isn’t the same online. Zakir Beridze emulates this perfectly, saying “School is unequivocally better in-person. The social aspect is absolutely crucial. Not to mention that remote learning comes with definite flaws and limitations.” He also mentions that “It seems that the purpose of school has gradually shifted from actually learning new material, to simply the completion of assignments.” Petra Bajuk also adds that she can “definitely learn better in person than through a screen.” It is hard to replicate the normal educational experience without actually being in school, and many seniors and students alike are starting to feel the effects of this. A recurring theme seems to be the social impact on everyone’s well-being, and it’s easy to see why people would be so greatly impacted by everything going on right now.
Senior devastation has also risen over the possibility of no in-person graduation. Sicard explains this perfectly when he says “It honestly feels surreal that a random Tuesday in February marked the end of a 13-year journey through CSD.” He mentions that it doesn’t feel like we’re getting an appropriate send-off, especially from a place that has had an overwhelmingly large impact on our lives.
It’s hard not to feel this way though. Our entire lives, we look forward to graduating high school, getting handed our diploma, throwing our hats, and unfortunately this years’ seniors may not get the chance to do this.
Colchester School District (Facebook):
Even with these unfortunate realities, our Colchester High School Senior class has still been chugging along, finding ways to make the most out of it. Elise Scorsome has been helping to teach her little brother, as well as finding some new hobbies to keep her busy. She says “Now that I am bored of looking at a screen, I have done so much painting.” She has also taken up cooking, exclaiming that, “I made the best pulled pork I have ever had in my life,” which she actually calls “a peak.” Cyrus Martin says he’s been “doing some work around my house and working, just to make time go by.” Zakir Beridze has used his free time to start reading again. “I feel that when balancing school and extracurriculars, it can often be difficult to find time to simply read for pleasure.”
Staying in touch with teachers and friends has also been an important part of everyone’s time. Whether it’s email, texting, or video chatting, it seems like our seniors have been able to work around the quarantine and still socialize. Petra Bajuk even says that she and her friends have been “eating lunch virtually” together on Tuesdays, a fun idea to spend time with others.
While everyone's stories are different, it’s safe to say that given these unprecedented times, our CHS seniors have handled it with positivity and maturity. And things are starting to look up too. I am feeling very good about the direction Vermont is heading towards with the COVID-19 pandemic” says Cyrus Martin, and while what the near future holds may still be unclear for the time being, there’s no doubt that the CHS senior class will make the most of it.