DAY 1: Saturday, June 13, 2020
By Mike Nosek
Perhaps it was the perfect metaphor for the last few months: that the seniors needed to traverse a rocky, bumpy road on the way to the finish line of their high school careers.
While the beginning of Colchester High School’s (CHS) driveway was torn up for construction, it was still passable for those students who passed their final classes and made their way to the gymnasium Saturday to pick up their diploma.
“Graduation is the culmination of years of hard work,” said CHS Principal Heather Baron -- 19 times throughout the day -- to each graduate from the stage’s podium. “It is an opportunity for you to reflect on, and to celebrate, your accomplishments with your family, friends and classmates. Graduates, I want you to revel in this moment. You are here, in the CHS gym, for one last time--and this time, as a member of the graduating class of 2020.”
Recent Colchester High graduations have lasted an estimated 1.5 hours, but Saturday was scheduled to be five hours long. However, the 129 graduates only needed to be there for about 30 minutes as they were split into groups--most of those consisting of seven students with a few having less. Every 15 minutes, a new group would enter the gym, hear from Principal Baron, walk across the stage, move their tassels, and head out a different door.
“I thought it was going to feel longer,” said Baron in between groups, around 1:45 p.m. “I feel like I could do this all day. At this point, I might need to put my flip flops on, but really--each group feels different. Looking into their eyes and their expressions and the way they react: everyone's a little different. I thought I'd be more tired, but we still have plenty of energy to go. We fueled up beforehand, and we knew it'd be a long day. But this class is worth it, and I think we're just really thrilled that we could give them the graduation that they deserved.”
Each 15 minute block was its own, intimate ceremony which saw the seniors process in and go to their respective spot which was marked with signage on the floor. Below their caps were facial coverings, but the graduates were allowed to remove their masks as they made their way to the stage to receive their diploma from Baron.
“We're thrilled to be able to celebrate with our graduates this way,” said Baron. “It's different, but it's certainly meaningful and memorable. I feel like I'm experiencing a unique graduation with each small group, and it's really been an incredible day.”
Graduates were welcomed to bring two guests inside the gym with them--each pair or individual standing next to their own plot of balloons which were spread out to maintain distancing. Some guests seemed to like the way that the 2020 ceremony was conducted.
“That was awesome,” one was overheard saying while leaving the gym.
“They should do it this way every year,” said another.
Baron echoed some of those sentiments based on what she saw and was told throughout the day.
“I think they're really pleased,” she said. “We've seen a lot of happy faces and a lot of ‘thank you’s’ and ‘great jobs’ on the way out. Also, a lot of nervous kids--not knowing what to expect; usually they get to practice with us for multiple days.But I think everyone's really enjoying being here together in our gym where we would traditionally graduate.”
Heading from the building back to the parking lot, many of the seniors expressed the usual mix of emotions: being happy to have their diploma but also having a somber realization that the journey is over.
“Good as it can be,” said Alex Nedaeu after being asked how it felt to be a graduate. “I get to be done, but I’m going to miss it. I love the school. I had a lot of friends, teachers were great--I liked to mess around with them which made it fun.”
Alex’s father, Kyle, appreciated the ability for the school and the district to organize and facilitate the graduation the way they did.
“It was great, especially under the circumstances, that we are able to do this in person,” said Kyle. “I can't say enough about the effort that was put into this.”
That effort spanned the past several weeks before culminating this weekend. While many others were involved in the planning, there were about a dozen on site Saturday to make things run like a well-oiled machine. Helping orchestrate the process and attendees was Assistant Principal Chad DeMagistris who was stationed at the tented area right outside the building’s entrance--being the final checkpoint before the graduates made their way into the gym.
“We've put a lot of thought into this entire day--and actually the weeks leading up to this special occasion,” said DeMagistris. “Parents have commented on how smooth this has been and how positive an experience it has been. We think it's been a success so far. We have some great people on hand to help us out--to make this occasion as best as it can be for our graduates. We're really proud of them; they put in a lot of hard work over the last 12 years or so, and we just wanted to do it right. Like they're our own kids, they are our students, and we want them to have a memorable experience.”
DAY 2: Sunday, June 14, 2020
By Bridget Higdon
CHS class of 2020 participated in the second part of their graduation celebration June 14. The evening began with a car procession from the school to the Sunset Drive-in where the evening’s festivities would take place.
Family members waved and cheered from the Lakeside Drive shoulder as the seniors paraded by in cars bedecked in blue and green.
At the drive-in, students and family members were treated to live music and snacks as they prepared to watch the CHS Graduation Feature Film. The movie included commencement speeches, photo montages and good luck wishes from faculty and staff.
Foster Vau said he spent the time between the official graduation on Saturday and the drive-in event on Sunday celebrating with his family. His friend, Nick Perry, who will be attending Johnson State in the fall, said the modified Project Graduation was “certainly something.”
Sitting on the trunk of her car, Jordan Clark said she spent a lot of time this weekend driving around town taking graduation photos with her friends.
Beatrice Guariglia really enjoyed Saturday’s ceremony, she said, where she got to walk across the stage and pick up her diploma.
“The administration did a good job with the ceremony,” she said. “It was short and sweet.”
Lillie Reid, who will be headed to Johnson and Wales University in the fall to study business, said she appreciated all of the support the seniors received over the weekend.
“People came out to support and cheer us on,” she said. “Even people who didn’t have a senior at the school.”
Graduate Cassidy Martin was joined by her family at the drive-in. Her father was behind the steering wheel, and her mother and grandparents sat three-across in the back seat.
“I think this is very special,” Martin said. “I’m so glad we were able to come together amongst the chaos.”