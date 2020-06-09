Colchester High School’s class of 2020 will celebrate their graduation this weekend not in the way they had envisioned upon arriving at the school four years ago, but in a way school officials think is unique and exciting.
Graduation will take place June 13 and 14 in a two part ceremony that follows the state’s recent health guidelines.
“This class deserves this,” CHS principal Heather Baron said. “They are incredible young adults.”
After it had been announced that school would be closed for the foreseeable future, a graduation committee was created to determine how best to proceed in celebrating the class of 2020.
CHS seniors, faculty and parents worked with Creative Discourse, a local organization that helps community leaders solve complex problems, to plan and design a new graduation.
“We met a few times a week for two to three weeks,” Baron said. “The committee organized a survey to be sent to the graduating students to find out what aspects of a graduation ceremony are most important to them.”
Baron said 130 of 145 seniors responded to the survey. She was thrilled to have received so much input.
“It was clear that walking across the stage to receive their diploma and celebrating collectively as a class were most important to students,” Baron said. “So that’s what we’ve tried to give them.”
To reflect the students’ wishes, the graduation celebration this weekend is two-fold, Meghan Baule, executive assistant to the superintendent, stated in a June 9 email to the Sun.
At a designated time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, seven graduates, each with up to two guests, will arrive at the high school in their caps and gowns to receive their diplomas.
Nineteen mini graduations will be held in order to comply with the Vermont state order that social gatherings should be limited to 25 people, Baron said.
The gym will be decorated with flowers and balloons, just as it has been in the past, Baule stated in the email, and Baron will address the graduates as they approach the stage.
“Because each graduation will be relatively short, I will give a brief welcome, acknowledge that this is their official graduation, and read each of their names,” Baron said.
On Sunday, June 14, graduates will partake in a revised Project Graduation event. Project Graduation is typically an overnight event held immediately following graduation as a way of discouraging the use of alcohol.
The project’s substance-free goal still holds true for this year’s event, according to the event’s Facebook page.
“It will be the first time the senior class has all been in the same place since our school doors closed back in March,” Baule stated. “It is sure to be a unique and celebratory event.”
At 6:30 p.m, graduates will line up at Colchester High School for a car procession to the Sunset Drive-in. Students are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with decorations supplied during the graduation ceremony.
The procession will proceed to the Sunset Drive-in via Lake Shore Drive, Holy Cross Road and Porters Point Road. Family members can stand along the route to cheer on their graduates as they drive by.
At 7:30 p.m, graduates will be admitted to the Sunset Drive-in for a private event of live entertainment, snacks and a special CHS Graduation feature film.
The hour-length film will include all of the traditional aspects of a graduation ceremony including speeches and musical performances.
Bill McClintock, a CHS mathematics teacher who is retiring this year after 41 years at the school, will give the commencement address. Two seniors, who were selected by their class, will also speak.
“We want students to remember not just the last three months when school was closed, but the last four years that they spent growing together,” Baron said.