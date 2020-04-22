MONTPELIER – The chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) announced Wednesday he would withdraw a controversial proposal to shutter three college campuses.
In a statement released Wednesday morning, chancellor Jeb Spaulding said he would withdraw a proposal closing Northern Vermont University (NVU)’s two campuses and the Vermont Technical College (VTC)’s Randolph Center campus after the plan was met with widespread backlash.
“Our board of trustees heard loud and clear from thousands of students, employees, communities, and the state’s elected leadership and determined that my recommendations would be damaging on many levels and would not be acceptable,” Spaulding said in a statement. “I accept their judgement.”
The proposal would’ve closed NVU’s campuses in Lyndon and Johnson ahead of this coming academic year and consolidated VSCS’s liberal arts programming at Castleton University, while also closing VTC’s Randolph campus in favor of consolidating VTC’s programs at its recently expanded Williston campus.
Spaulding’s proposal, made to address a projected $10 million deficit fueled largely by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, would’ve cut 500 jobs from the state college system and closed colleges in communities where those colleges were among their respective regions’ largest employers.
VSCS’s deficit was expected to deepen during the following school year with a projected 15 to 20 percent decline in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a VSCS statement from late last week.
Spaulding’s proposal had drawn a heavy statewide backlash, ranging from opposition statements from Vermont’s governor, legislative leadership and Congressional delegation to votes of no confidence from NVU’s alumni association and a faculty-led protest that paraded through Montpelier on Monday.
Spaulding said the state colleges system would be looking to work with state leadership and campus and community leaders to “get through the immediate problem” and “redesign the Vermont State Colleges System to be sustainable.”
Asked about what that more sustainable system may look like on Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott, speaking during a press conference, appeared to oppose just allocating more funds annually to the schools when systemic issues, like years of declining enrollment, dogged VSCS’s finances long before the pandemic.
“We don’t want to just pour $50 million into a system when a year from now we’ll end up in the same spot,” Scott said, later adding in reference to the $1.8 billion state education fund, “There’s enough money in the system. We just need to figure out how to deliver it in a much better way.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I – Vt., hinted that one answer may come federally, writing in a Wednesday statement that, “Colleges in states all over the country are suffering and the federal government is going to have to play a much more active role in supporting these vital institutions.”
“As a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Education I intend to play an active role in that process,” Sanders said.
State lawmakers have suggested earmarking funds from Vermont’s $1.25 billion allocation under the CARES Act – the federal government’s landmark $2.2 trillion stimulus package – to VSCS to provide a stopgap against school closures this year.
The state colleges system has for years now struggled with declining enrollment and comparatively small state financial support, with Vermont ranking among the lowest spending per capita states in the nation in regard to spending on higher education.
Spaulding said during the latest VSCS board of trustees meeting that $25 million would be needed even with the proposed closings.
In his statement Wednesday, Spaulding again restated the urgency behind his proposal, writing that he was withdrawing his proposal “with strident caution,” as, according to Spaulding, “the current configuration of the Vermont State Colleges is not sustainable.”
“It cannot continue for long,” Spaulding said. “Through whatever process we define a more workable solution to this problem, it will surely be disruptive to the VSC’s current mix of four colleges and universities and five campuses.”
Spaulding had initially sought to have the proposed closures voted on by VSCS’s board of trustees on Monday, before public backlash spurred the VSCS to delay a vote and, ultimately, lead to Spaulding withdrawing his proposal altogether.
The chair of VSCS’s board of trustees, J. Churchill Hindes, appeared to share Spaulding’s sense of urgency, writing in a statement Wednesday that, “decisiveness during particularly urgent times is a critical element of sound leadership and is especially difficult when that sense of urgency is not widely shared or understood.”