The thousands of cyclists, runners and walkers who make use of the Colchester Causeway during the warmer months, will have to find another place to recreate this summer.
Construction on the popular four-mile trail that links Colchester to the Champlain Islands resumes today, June 8, for the next phase of its restoration. By the date of its completion, the causeway will have been closed for more than a year.
The project was supposed to be finished by May 24, but prolonged winter weather and the state’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order forced the construction to pause, according to the Parks and Recreation website.
Glen Cuttitta, director of Colchester Parks and Recreation, said the causeway is now slated to be finished by Sept. 8. A heavy storm in late May 2018 and recent high-water levels caused damage that made the trail impassable.
The State of Vermont made temporary repairs in 2018, but further work is needed to restore the causeway to its original status.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing the majority of funding for the project, with the town of Colchester supplementing the rest, according to an August 2019 VTDigger article.
The entrance to the trail on Mills Point Road is currently blocked by orange traffic cones and an outdated sign warning of the trail’s closure.
The causeway’s new completion date is just about three weeks before the Colchester Causeway 5/10/15K Race, which has been postponed to Sept. 27, according the Parks and Recreation website.