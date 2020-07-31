COLCHESTER -- The popular and scenic four-mile trail that spans from Colchester to the Champlain Islands is once again available for public use after being worked on for more than two years.
The Colchester Causeway was opened up July 30 after undergoing construction which stemmed from it being slammed with a heavy storm in May of 2018 and subsequent, recent high-water levels that made repairs get pushed back from their estimated completion date of May 24, 2020.
Just last month, it was reported that the project was then to be completed by Sept. 8. JP Sicard, from Barton, Vt., went right to work to make the trail accessible sooner than that.
“JP Sicard focused their staff and equipment on the job which allowed the project to be done ahead of schedule after delays and shut downs due to the weather and COVID,” stated an email from Town Manager Aaron Frank. “Colchester has many recreational opportunities, which makes for a great place to live, work and play — all the time. Especially now, it is great to have the Colchester Causeway open for residents and visitors to enjoy.”
The project replaced about 10 percent of the causeway’s total material which had been lost beforehand. The town says that about $1.8 million in state and federal funding helped pay for the repairs while the additional $30 thousand came from local funding.
Frank was also appreciative of national representatives who helped approve the money needed to rebuild the causeway.
“We are thankful to our US congressional delegation including Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders and Representative Welch for their support of our claim,” said Frank’s email.