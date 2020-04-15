Businesses, UVM step up to help in fight against COVID-19

MONTPELIER — Even though the ski lifts have been turned off, Burton Snowboards has been ramping up a different type of production process to help the state respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Burton was one of three organizations that Governor Phil Scott welcomed to talk about ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19 during his tri-weekly press conference on Wednesday. Through video conferencing, he also brought in the University of Vermont (UVM) and JV Air.
However, Scott noted that the list of businesses and organizations who are helping out is much longer. After naming another ten, he said, “I realize I probably missed dozens of other unsung heroes. And I want each and every one of you to know we truly could not do this without you, and this is exactly why I know Vermont will get through this crisis. We will come through it more united and stronger than ever before, thanks to the ingenuity, generosity, and service of the people and organizations all across our state. I feel, personally, so fortunate to be governor of this great state--where in a crisis like this, we can rely on each other to get through it.”
Burlington-based Burton was represented on screen by owner Donna Carpenter, widow of company founder Jake Carpenter. She detailed the various efforts Burton has been making to help Vermont, as well as its neighboring states.
When introducing her, Scott said that the snowboard manufacturer has worked to get 500,000 KN95 masks to health care workers in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New York. Carpenter and her team needed to sort out the logistics of finding production and transporting capabilities--task which weren’t all that easy.
They sought out a trusted supplier in China and used Burton employees already there to ensure quality control and FDA specifications were being met. Getting the final products into the state became its own complication as U.S. Customs provided some obvious red tape on a shipment coming from China. However, Carpenter says the Vermont State Police was able to step in and resolve the issues.
“We’re also a very entrepreneurial company,” said Carpenter. “Maybe I’m a little bit biased, but I would say my late husband, Jake, was one of the greatest entrepreneurs ever. And like a great entrepreneur, when you told him something was impossible, it just made him more determined to do it. And I think we’ve really instilled that into our company; it’s part of our company DNA now. So when I challenged my product team about a month ago to see what we could do during this crisis, they not only thought big, but then they were able to execute and get it done.”
Burton is also printing 500 face shields and thousands of parts for health care workers’ face shields each week through its Craig’s Prototype Facility in Burlington, and Carpenter says they have already donated over 1,500 pairs of new snowboarding goggles to Goggles for Docs--providing eye protection for those in the medical field.
Carpenter finished by giving great praise to a state that’s been home to Burton for 40 years.
“I would like to thank the governor and everyone in his office for handling the distribution of the masks,” she said. “They’ve been incredibly easy to work with. I feel luckier than ever to live here personally--and have my company based here. I know that the governor, and everybody involved, shares the same values we do of people-first and community-first.”
Scott next introduced UVM President Suresh Garimella who spoke about the various medical undertakings the university has launched over the last few weeks.
“This is a challenging time in Vermont and around the world,” said Suresh. “It’s difficult to comprehend the scope of economic loss and difficulty that faces our state, as well as our nation. And as the state’s only land grant institution, UVM stands ready to help recover from this public health emergency and have UVM, and all of Vermont, thrive well into the future.”
Garimella said that Patrick Gym, home to the Catamounts’ men’s and women’s basketball teams, has been fully outfitted to become a 30-bed surge site to relieve the UVM Medical Center. Additionally, the Converse Hall parking lot, which sits adjacent to the hospital, has been transformed to provide additional space for patient screening and triage.
The UVM president went on to say that he gave the 95 nursing students who are set to graduate this spring the chance to do so a few weeks early, to receive their diplomas May 1 and immediately become available to start working. Garimella says that every student elected to take the early option. The Larner College of Medicine has prepared over 4,000 testing kits for the state, and he says that UVM scientists have developed a new emergency ventilator that is “simple and inexpensive to produce.”
“And, of course, the frontline workers--our medical faculty--are sharing their expertise,” Garimella stated. “They’re also distributing videos on topics ranging from the importance of social distancing and hand washing and other precautions, to how to care for cooped-up children, to how to address medical health for children and young adults.”
Scott’s final video guest was Martti Matheson, co-owner of JV Air LLC. Matheson shared a story of transportation struggles the state encountered and how his company was able to assist after being contacted by Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling, a fellow pilot.
“On March 29, he reached out to my partner, Kirk Walters, and said, ‘We had a problem,’” Matheson recounted.
Matheson continued the story, saying that Debra Leonard, from the UVM lab, had approached Walters and told him of a courier who was driving samples to Boston in order for them to be flown out to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. However, the samples never made it into the air as the flight was cancelled.
“So, about 24 hours later, I had made some phone calls,” said Matheson. “All we had to hear from Commissioner Schirling was, ‘This is about saving lives.’”
According to Matheson, the next 11-straight days involved JV Air flying 22,000 miles back-and-forth while transporting over 4,000 samples to the Mayo Clinic--all “without a hitch.”
“We’re very privileged to have been of assistance, and we’re ready to stand by here and do it again if needed,” Matheson added.
“We’ll find countless cases just like the ones described today, across Vermont, of neighbors helping neighbors,” Scott concluded before turning it over for questions. “And again, that’s what makes Vermont so special--that we’re so small and unique, and we know someone who can accomplish something that’s needed, and we’ve been able to reach out to those, and they’ve reached out to us as well to offer.”