On October 5, 2019 at approximately 1:52 PM, The Colchester Police Department responded to the area of Oak Circle in Colchester as a report had been received that a stolen vehicle had been seen in the neighborhood.
Upon arrival, officers located Robert F. Bushey age 45, asleep in the driver’s seat. The vehicle had previously been reported stolen from the City of Winooski.
Officers verified that there was an active arrest warrant for Bushey from the Vermont Parole Board. He was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center on that warrant. Further charges are expected on Monday.
On Friday, October 4, 2019, at approximately 1525 hours, Burlington Police Department officers located a stolen car in the Old North End, parked at the intersection of Archibald Street and Walnut Street. The suspected car thief is Robert Bushey, 45. Mr. Bushey is being sought by multiple law-enforcement agencies for multiple felonies committed in Chittenden County over the past several days.
On Friday, September 27, at approximately 0404 hours, Burlington Police received reports of a burglary at the Champlain Farms at 326 North Avenue in Burlington. The burglar, suspected to be Mr. Bushey, shattered a front door and stole a large quantity of cigarettes.
On Sunday, September 29, at approximately 1334 hours, witnesses state that Mr. Bushey stole a purse from a 79-year-old woman’s arm in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant at 44 South Park Drive in Colchester. He entered a red Chevrolet Impala and fled.
Approximately 20 minutes later, Burlington dispatch received calls of two suspicious males observed in a red Chevrolet Impala on Manhattan Drive. They were seen apparently taking items from the vehicle and then entering the woods north of Manhattan Drive. Officers responded and identified the vehicle as having been involved in the Colchester robbery. They canvassed the
area for the suspects without success. Colchester police seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant, recovering property associated with the robbery.
On Tuesday, October 1, an arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Bushey for violating his parole.
On Thursday, October 3, at approximately 1904 hours, Mr. Bushey allegedly observed a woman waiting for her husband in a vehicle at City Market at 82 South Winooski. Mr. Bushey entered the vehicle by the passenger door, and informed the woman that he would “fucking kill her,” yelling at her several times to get out of the car. The driver attempted to take the car keys with her, but Mr. Bushey prevented this. As she exited the vehicle, he climbed over into the driver seat and fled in the vehicle, a white Subaru Impreza. Burlington police responded to City Market to assist the victims.
Later that night, at approximately 2012 hours, Mr. Bushey entered the Shell Station at 1855 Shelburne Road in South Burlington. He was known there as a regular customer. Mr. Bushey threatened the clerk, stating he was “out for blood,” and then jumped over the counter and smashed the register. The clerk fled while Mr. Bushey ransacked the store, stealing several cartons of cigarettes, before he too fled in the stolen Subaru Impreza. South Burlington police responded to assist the victims and process the crime scene.
On Friday, October 4, at approximately 0120 hours, Winooski dispatch received a call of a suspected burglary at Chick’s Market at 60 Hickcok Street in Winooski. A caller noted that an air-conditioning unit was on the ground, allowing access into the story. Officers responded and confirmed the burglary. Their investigation showed that Mr. Bushey allegedly entered the store and stole cigarettes.
Later on Friday, October 4, at approximately 1522 hours, an off-duty South Burlington officer recognized the stolen Impreza and followed it safely and covertly into Burlington’s Old North End before losing sight of the vehicle. On-duty Burlington officers joined in the search and located the vehicle at the intersection of Archibald Street and Walnut Street. The suspect was already gone, but surveillance footage confirmed the driver to have been Mr. Bushey. A canine officer was called and conducted a brief but unsuccessful track, which included part of the grounds of the Integrated Arts Academy. That school was briefly put on a lockout. Subsequently, surveillance footage confirmed that the driver had been Mr. Bushey, and also confirmed that Mr.
Bushey had not gone into or near the school, but had instead gone north towards Manhattan Drive.
“The police officers of Burlington, South Burlington, Colchester, and Winooski are determined to protect our community by taking this dangerous and violent man into custody,” said Brandon del Pozo, Chief of Police. “None of our agencies will tolerate the way he has victimized innocent Vermonters.”
Law enforcement now seeks the public’s assistance in locating Robert Bushey. He is a male white, 45 years old, 5’04” in height. In addition to the acts described above, he is also suspected of multiple other late night or early morning burglaries throughout Chittenden and Franklin Counties over the past few weeks. Information about him or any additional alleged crimes can be shared with Detective Chenette of the Burlington Police Department, at (802) 658-2704.