COLCHESTER -- In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a Burlington resident was arrested by Vermont State Police (VSP) on US Route 7 -- being cited for four charges with more possibly to come.
Hassan Haji, 18, was booked for Driving Under the Influence #1, Criminal No License, Operation without Owner’s Consent, and False Information to a Police Officer. Additional charges are also pending.
VSP says it received a report around 12:14 a.m. of a vehicle driving erratically on I-89 headed south in the area of Exit 16 in Colchester. Nearly 10 minutes later, a trooper located a vehicle matching the description at the Shell gas station and Champlain Farms convenience store on Roosevelt Highway. Upon checking the registration status of the vehicle, it was determined that it had been stolen in South Burlington on June 13.
The trooper reportedly identified the operator as Haji and took him into custody without incident. Further investigation found Haji to have been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol while also having a criminally-suspended driver’s license due to a previous conviction of having no license.
According to VSP, Haji then attempted to deflect the investigation by claiming that another individual had been operating the vehicle. He was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the aforementioned charges.