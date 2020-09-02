COLCHESTER — For the second time, an aspiring veterinarian with connections to Colchester recently received a prestigious scholarship from the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association.
Brittain Shorter, who worked at the Petit Brook Veterinary Clinic in Colchester for over two years, is one of three Vermont veterinary students to receive the award. He will put this year's scholarship towards his final year of studies at Tufts University.
“I've always been passionate about nature and environments and ecology, and I've always been a really science driven kid,” he said.
The Vermont Veterinary Medical Association Foundation provides scholarships to Vermonters attending veterinary school in an effort to help lower the debt load they face upon graduation. Applicants are chosen based on their overall burden of debt, academic achievement, desire to return to practice in Vermont, and their ability to overcome obstacles which confront them upon entering the veterinary profession.
Funds are raised through contributions from veterinarians in Vermont and from the New England Veterinary Medical Association Conference.
Shorter moved to Vermont from New York in 2006 to attend the University of Vermont, where he studied environmental science with a concentration in ecology.
“After completing undergrad, I stuck around and worked and lived in Vermont just because I loved it so much and I decided that I wanted to call it home,” he said.
After spending a few years working in the fields of photography and music, Shorter decided to return to his true interest in animals and science and applied for a job at Petit Brooks.
“That job gave me affirmation that I did definitely want to go to vet school,” he said. “And so I went back to school for about a year and a half to get some of the prerequisites that were necessary to apply to medical school and then ultimately applied and got in.”
Upon graduation from Tufts next spring, Shorter hopes to return to Vermont, to Burlington Emergency and Veterinary Specialists to complete a small animal rotating internship.