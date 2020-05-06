Bri's crisp, salty fries and pink food truck are Colchester summer staples. Now that the frost is gone, not even COVID-19 can keep Bri's Fries food truck from churning out summer fare.
On April 28, the town selectboard approved a provisional peddler's license for Brian Billings to open his popular stand with compliance to Vermont's state of emergency orders. The business opened officially on May 5 to huge turnout from the community—they closed up shop at 6:30 p.m. after selling out of food.
"We want to thank you all for your patience with us today as we get back into the swing of things, and thank you for the overwhelming support on our opening day!" Bri's Fries wrote in a statement on their Facebook page.
Customers must stand six feet apart while waiting in line and stakes have been stationed to mark the new waiting line.
The food truck has been open since 2009. Billings sells all manner of hot dog, sausage and burger, in addition to mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and, of course, french fries.