For the first few minutes of the Zoom call, the hum of a lawn mower caused Brenda Siegel to lean in close to the camera and speak loudly into the microphone.
“I’m very sorry,” she said. “For some reason they are mowing my lawn and only right outside this window.”
Siegel is one of four democratic candidates vying for a spot on the November ballot for lieutenant governor in next week’s primary election. After unsuccessfully running for governor in 2018, Siegel said she is now running for the number two spot because the position will allow her to continue her current work, but on a larger platform.
“When the lieutenant governor seat opened up, I had kind of an ‘aha’ moment about the movement-building that I’ve been doing throughout my entire life, and how incredible it would be to have somebody in our statehouse who really understands how to go into communities that are often marginalized or forgotten,” she said.
Siegel refers to herself often as a “marginalized candidate” -- a single mom with a low income, who isn’t connected to Vermont’s political elite. She lives in Newfane, but grew up in Brattleboro and works as the founder and director of the Southern Vermont Dance Festival in Brattleboro. She is also a civic engagement and social justice teacher in local schools and the chair of the Newfane Democratic Committee and a delegate to the County Committee.
In the last few months, Siegel has picked up several key endorsements from progressive affiliates -- Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben and Jerry’s; Kiah Morris, movement politics director for Rights and Democracy; and Christine Hallquist, the 2018 democratic nominee for governor.
For Siegel, most of these endorsements were not guaranteed. She said she learned from her run in 2018 that she would need to work harder for them.
“Endorsements are a little bit of a problem for candidates who have marginalized backgrounds,” she said. “We want them to be our leaders, but we are afraid to jump in. We want them to fight for it, to scrap for it, but nobody should have to fight that way. I didn’t know whether they would happen for me in this race.”
Siegel cares deeply about building a better, stronger economy through creative thinking. If elected, she plans to use the lieutenant governor position to help communities find ways of turning their unique, already-existing assets -- tourism, arts, recreation, natural resources -- into plans for economic growth post-COVID-19.
As the founder of the Southern Vermont Dance Festival, Siegel has direct experience in helping a community financially recover from hardship. When Tropical Storm Irene swept through Vermont in 2011, Siegel said she and her son lost all of their belongings, and so did many people in her town.
“The Southern Vermont Dance Festival was designed as a long-term economic driver for my community,” she said. “Using creative economic principles, we came up with a way to boost our local economy for more than just the four days of the festival.”
Siegel said the business Brattleboro hotels, restaurants and shops see annually during the festival helps sustain them for months down the road.
“It doesn’t have to be a dance festival,” she said. “You have to pull on the strengths of each community. St. Albans might have different strengths than Brattleboro or Bennington, and the moment I’m elected, before I’m even sworn in, I want to be working with town governments to figure out what those creative economic solutions are.”
While each Vermont town and region might be different, Siegel believes the state overall needs to do a better job of supporting its artists and arts organizations.
According to Vermont Humanities, Vermont’s cultural and creative sectors provide more than 40,000 jobs annually, or 9.3 percent of all employment in Vermont.
“If they fail, we’re in trouble,” she said. “We cannot allow the arts to crumble because it will be a disaster for our economic stability.”
Siegel’s passion for dance and choreography, and the stimulus she has found it can bring to a community is not the only personal endeavor that has shaped her campaign.
Both Siegel’s brother and nephew died from a heroin overdose, and this fact has made her a strong combatant against the overdose crisis. She teared up when speaking about it during the interview.
“I’m sorry, sometimes it surprises me,” she said, referring to the emotion and tears that welled up in her eyes.
The first step to healing this crisis in Vermont, she said, is setting aside $7.5 million to put a harm reduction center into every county. A harm reduction center is a medical facility aimed at helping users transition away from drug use.
In Siegel’s plan, they would be open five days a week, and staffed by trained medical personnel.
“We have to start with a strategic investment in this disease,” she said. “Our deaths have slowed from COVID-19, but for opioid use disorder during this pandemic, overdoses and deaths have been going up.”
As lieutenant governor, Siegel said she would work to bring users to the statehouse to share their story. She believes listening to Vermonters from all over the state is the only way legislators will be convinced to set aside the money needed for harm reduction centers.
“I see [my nephew] in every one of them,” she said. “I see his pain. I know what the barriers are to treatment and how hard you can work to stop using and still die. They need to be treated like experts on the issue, and then they will become willing to have those conversations with legislators.”
Giving users the platform to talk with government officials is not the only way to make Montpelier more accessible, Siegel believes. As lieutenant governor, she would plan to bring the capitol to the people, by going into communities and meeting people on a regular basis.
Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman’s office has been open and accessible for the last several years, she said, but hers would be even more so.
In the days that remain until the primary election Aug. 11, Siegel will stream Zoom call conversations with people who’ve endorsed her, conduct several honk-and-waves, and maybe, if she can find the time, go for a few solo bike rides.
Even though she has never held elected office, Siegel is confident in her ability to lead and believes she has a chance to continue her campaign beyond Tuesday.
“This wouldn’t actually feel like a huge shift for me in terms of what I already do in the world,” she said. “I won’t be the person who stands on the rooftop screaming that we’re doing is not okay. Instead, I’ll be helping other people learn how to do that, how to advocate for themselves.”