BURLINGTON -- Local Motion’s beloved bike ferry, connecting the mainland to the Lake Champlain Islands, reopens at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 for the 2020 season. The massive Colchester Causeway reconstruction project is complete, and the bike ferry will once again welcome walkers and riders to enjoy the spectacular ride across the Cut.
The Local Motion is a non-profit organization working to increase bicycle use and accessibility in Chittenden County. The crew is taking precautions this year by instituting protocols designed to keep passengers and staff safe.
Face masks will be required on board and social distancing will be maintained, resulting in 10 passengers/bikes per trip rather than the normal 20. Extensive cleaning of frequently touched surfaces will be the order of the day.
Local Motion will not be physically collecting money or making change on board or shore side. We ask passengers to leave donations in designated receptacles to help cover the significant costs of running our service.
Those who have already purchased season passes will receive a complimentary pass for the 2021 season. Donations to support the bike ferry can be made to Local Motion at localmotion.org/donate.