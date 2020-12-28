While we can never truly predict what a year will bring, 2020 was certainly a memorable year for Vermonters and many around the world. The social fabric of society was forced to adapt rapidly to new ways of life: life at a distance. Schools struggled to remain open whether in-person or virtually, families had to create classrooms in their homes, businesses had to completely augment their policies and procedures, all while everyone continued with their daily tasks as best they could. 

But in a year of extreme upheaval and change, communities forged on with bravery and willfulness, as Vermonters are wont to do. Now at end of the year, we looked back on some of the most popular stories that made it to the pages of the Colchester Sun, and the people who inspired them. 

Colchester School Board July 7

The Colchester School District school board met social-distantly July 7 to discuss a variety of matters including the raising of Black Lives Matter flags at each of the district's schools. The motion was passed unanimously 5-0. 

Public demonstrations against racism: 

Chittenden County Dec. 2 COVID-19 pie chart

COVID-19: 

colchester catamounts1.jpg

Sports achievements: 

CHS Susan Rosato

Susan Rosato, the 2021 Vermont Teacher of the Year, poses in front of a banner congratulating her and some of her Colchester High English Learner students.

Schools: 

CFD leaders

The leadership team of the new Colchester Fire Department stands in the Malletts Bay Fire Station June 12.

Left to right: Fire Chief Stephen Bougeois, Seth Lasker, assistant chief of operations, and David Weissenstein, assistant chief of administration. All three men will be officially sworn into their positions July 1. 

Police and Fire

  • Colchester successfully consolidated its three fire departments from Colchester Center, Malletts Bay, and St. Michael’s, and in a midsummer ceremony 43-year Colchester firefighter David Weissenstein was officially sworn in as assistant chief of overall administration. Former Colchester emergency management coordinator Seth Lasker became assistant chief of operations, and the new Colchester Fire Department’s three battalion chiefs were sworn in: Gary Francis will lead the Malletts Bay station, Erik Haversang the St. Michael’s Station and Bruce Palmer the Center Station. 

