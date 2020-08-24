Area law enforcement officials say that school buses will be returning to the roads soon, and they may be transporting kids outside of the traditional time frames due to changes related to the pandemic.
The Chittenden and Franklin counties' Safe Highway Accident Reduction Program (SHARP), along with the Milton Police Department, is hosting a barbecue to raise awareness about the dangers of passing a school bus when the red lights are flashing. The organizations are urging the public to drive carefully when near school buses and to be aware that school buses may be transporting children at any time of the day this year.
"Our preference would be for everyone to follow the law and create a safe environment for our children," stated an announcement put out by the Chittenden County Sheriff's Office. "Unfortunately, there are those who will ignore the flashing red lights, and that is why deputies and officers will be patrolling and watching school buses as they drive their routes."
The sheriff's office's statement says the fine for passing a school bus when the red lights are flashing is $249 and a 5-point violation. It also noted that the Mountain Transit Bus Company, which will be on site Thursday, had approximately 220 cars pass their school buses when the red lights were activated last year.
"It is alarming that this many people would put our children in harm's way to save a few seconds on their trip, which is why it is so important to get this message out," it added. "Law enforcement will issue tickets if necessary to keep our children safe."
The “Red Lights Flashing = No Passing” cookout will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Minor’s Funeral Home in Milton. Masks and sanitizer will be available at the event, and organizers ask that all participants follow rules on social distancing.