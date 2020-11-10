COLCHESTER — If you look out the passenger side window while driving north along East Road in Colchester, you might just catch a glimpse of wooden walkways and bridges through the sharp polygons of the empty tree branches.
Nestled just beyond Depot Road, Wolcott Family Natural Area, a 61.7-acre plot of former farmland with a 1.25 mile trail network, sits waiting to be explored by outdoor enthusiasts.
Since it was donated to the Winooski Valley Park District in 2012, the park has come a long way, but unfortunately COVID-19 has halted its progress.
Tim Larned, WVPD parks superintendent, said the organization had been on track to open the park this past spring, but new instructions from the Town of Colchester and the state’s “Stay Home Stay Safe” order caused what will become a year-long delay.
While most aspects of the park are completed, the town requested the entrance to the park be expanded in order to make turning into and pulling out of the location on East Road safer.
This expansion wasn’t completed as early as Larned had hoped, due to the work not being “essential” during the pandemic. This timing made it a challenge to get the parking lot paved this year.
“By the time we were searching for a paver in the middle of summer, everybody was all booked up, so we weren’t able to get that portion of the project completed this season,” he said. “We are sort of at a standstill until next spring.”
Two federal Recreation Trails Grant awards were used by WVPD to build the parking lot, groom the trail and construct seven bridges and boardwalks.
That infrastructure was built by members of the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps as well as groups from the University of Vermont, Johnson State College and Rhino Foods.
The need for another nearby natural area is paramount, Larned said as more people turned to the outdoors in recent months than they have in years.
“We had a pretty busy spring with a smaller crew than normal at the park district,” Larned said. “We were trying to keep up with the onslaught of people who were out in the early springtime when we were feeling pressure on a lot of our parks.”
Larned said Colchester Pond, another of WVPD’s management areas, saw especially high usage. The parking lot was full to bursting many times this spring and summer.
“I think this year, it seemed as though it was important for people to be able to have a place to go and get outdoors,” he said. “Everybody was sort of trapped indoors so it was difficult for us as land managers to see some of the over-usage. But at the same time, we were trying to balance what people needed compared to what the landscape needed.”
Though the Wolcott Family Natural Area will be an important place for recreation, it is also essential for conservation.
The new natural area connects to one of the largest tracts of wilderness in the greater-Burlington area. This wilderness area starts at Indian Brook Reservoir in Essex and stretches north to the Milton Town Forest and provides a refuge for bobcat, moose and black bear.
When it opens, Wolcott Family Natural Area will be a great spot for birdwatchers, as more than 62 species call the area home. Numerous varieties of forest-breeding songbirds, like yellowthroat and swamp sparrow can be found using the trees for nesting.
The Wolcott Family Natural Area will be open to all types of non-motorized uses, Larned said, but due to the multiple bridge crossings and narrow boardwalks, he didn’t think the trail would be conducive to cross-country skiing.
