MONTPELIER – The Vermont attorney general’s office and state treasurer are asking Vermonters to be on the lookout for scams attempting to cash-in on the COVID-19 pandemic as Vermonters start receiving their federal stimulus checks.
“Scammers are trying to cash-in on the coronavirus (COVID-19),” a message from the attorney general’s office read. “From selling phony health care products to soliciting donations for fake charities, scammers will try anything to get your money or sensitive personal information during times of crisis.”
The first stimulus checks authorized under the massive, $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act were deposited electronically this week. Most adult Americans are expected to receive $1,200 through the stimulus program, passed to bolster the economy against the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout.
Attorney general T.J. Donovan and state treasurer Beth Pearce are both advising that Vermonters “protect their finances” and “be on the lookout for COVID-19-related scams.”
“Many Vermonters will be receiving payments by direct deposit or mail, and you need to be on the lookout for possible scams,” Donovan said in a statement. “The best way to protect yourself, and your money, is to remember that the [Internal Revenue Service] will not contact you about your payment, and if someone is claiming to be with the IRS – it’s a scam!”
The attorney general’s office offered the following tips, courtesy of the Federal Trade Commission:
- “The check’s not in the mail – yet. Reports say that paper checks – for people without direct deposit – will start arriving in May at the earliest. So, if you get an economic impact payment, stimulus, or relief check before then, or you get a check when you’re expecting a direct deposit, it’s a scam.
- “The IRS will not send you an over-payment and make you send the money back in cash, gift cards, or through a money transfer. If you get an official-looking check for more than what you were expecting, the next call you’re likely to get is from a scammer. They’ll tell you to keep the amount you are entitled to and to return the rest by sending cash, gift cards, or money transfers. It’s a scam that will leave you owing money to your bank.
- “That’s not the IRS calling, texting, or emailing. Scammers are sending official-looking messages – including postcards with a password to be used online to “access” or “verify” your payment or direct deposit information. The IRS will not contact you to collect your personal information or bank account. It’s a scam.”
“COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge and many Vermonters are under financial strain as they experience interruptions at work and daily life,” Pearce said in a statement. “Scammers pose a major threat to your financial well-being. Be alert, pay attention to your bank and credit card statements, and monitor your credit score for irregularities.”
In a statement, Pearce advised that Vermonters interested in learning more on how to guard their finances against scams and manager their money visit the state’s MyMoney.Vermont.gov website.
Vermonters who would like to report scam activity or sign up for scam alerts are asked to contact the attorney general’s office through the office’s consumer assistance program at (800) 649-2424 or at www.ago.vermont.gov/cap/stopping-scams.