Meet Athena, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
With her big, bright smile and soulful eyes, you can see her personality a mile away! Athena may not be a puppy, but she's got plenty of pep in her step. She has done well on walks with other dogs, but so far would rather social distance than get up close and personal with them. Not so for people, though -- she's happy to snuggle right up with you. She's very attentive and eager to learn -- especially if you've got a handful of cheese ready for her. This gorgeous girl is new to Vermont and on the lookout for a home where she'll get all the love she deserves!
Sex: Spayed female
Breed: American Shelter Dog
Age: About 6 years old
Reason Here: She was transferred to HSCC from Hall County Animal Services in Georgia.
Arrival Date: 1/17/2021
Size/Weight: 50 lbs.
Athena's history with....
Dogs: She has no known experience living with other dogs.
Cats: She has no known experience with cats.
Children: She has no known experience with children.
