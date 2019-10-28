United Way of Northwest Vermont's mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com/.
5th ANNUAL CULINARY CLASSIC – Cancer Patient Support Foundation is looking for volunteers for its upcoming Culinary Classic on November 16th from 5-9pm at the Burlington Hilton on Battery St. This gourmet culinary competition will feature the area’s top chefs competing to be named the Culinary Cup Champion, a live and silent auction, and the premier of the "Voices of the Voiceless." Volunteer opportunities include: morning set up; event tear down at 9pm; greeters; silent auction monitors; chef runners; live auction spotters; registration; and Wine Pull Raffle station. Contact Sarah Lemnah at slemnah@cpsfvt.org or call 488-5495.
ADVICE NEEDED – Burlington Partnership for a Healthy Community is seeking Advisory Board members to help support their substance abuse prevention work in Burlington. Volunteers must have a connection to Burlington and a passion for supporting a thriving, healthy Burlington community. Contact Mariah Sanderson at mariah@burlingtonpartnership.org.
PHONATHON – Burlington Dismas House is gearing up for its annual Phonathon to raise funds for support programs for former prisoners who are returning to society. November 11, 12, and/or 13, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s College-Hall of Fame Room. Each evening begins with a dinner donated by a local restaurant! Contact Zoe Bishop at 658-0381 or email zoe@dismasofvt.org.
ASSISTANT SCOUTMASTER – Boy Scout Troop 658 in Winooski is in need of women and men to serve as Assistant Scoutmasters. Candidates should be familiar with scouting as a former scout or parent of a scout. The Troop meets on Sundays during the school year, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with additional trips and event support. Assistant provide mentoring and guidance to help make Scouts better citizens of the world and providing them with lifelong skills. Training and background check required. Contact Scoutmaster at scoutmaster@bsatroop658.com.
BARREL MONITORS – Toys for Kids will again be placing its toy donation barrels at various sites in Chittenden County and is seeking volunteers to check on one or more barrels from November 1 through December 20. Collected toys will be delivered to the Salvation Army. A great family volunteer opportunity! Contact John Welsh at 872-0354.
HOLIDAY GIVING – KidSafe Collaborative is again coordinating with the Department for Children and Families to get gift cards for kids in foster or kinship care or whose families are struggling so that DCF is involved. Volunteers can purchase a $20 or $25 gift card from local merchants and then send them to KidSafe at 45 Kilburn Street, Burlington, VT 05401 by December 2nd. For information, contact Lisa Simon at 863-9626 or email lisas@kidsafevt.org.
CIRCLE OF SUPPORT – City of Winooski is looking for volunteers to serve on their Circle of Support and Accountability (COSA) to help support someone (a core member) transitioning into the community after incarceration. Several volunteers meet weekly with a core member to provide assistance with the changes and challenges that come with the transition. Contact Olivia Miller at 734-1836, Ext. 12, or email volunteer@winooskivt.gov.