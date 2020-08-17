Meet Pickles, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.
This beautiful mama came to HSCC with her super cute baby buns. The whole little family has been living it up as office bunnies, but now Pickles is ready for her next adventure - a new home! She's a sweet, mellow gal and will make a great addition to your family.
Pickles and her daughter, Butter, need to go home together so are looking for a family with room for two buns. Could it be yours? Schedule an appointment to meet Pickles and Butter at hsccvt.org!
About Pickles:
Sex: Female
Breed: Domestic Rabbit
Age: ~ 7 months old
Reason Here: Her owner could no longer care for her and her unplanned litter of babies.
Arrival Date: 7/10/2020
Special Considerations: Pickles is available for Foster-to-Adopt for Vermont residents only while she awaits a medical procedure.
About Butter:
Sex: Female
Breed: Domestic Rabbit
Age: ~ 7 weeks old
Special Considerations: Butter is available for adoption with a deposit and the requirement that she be spayed at a future vet appointment.