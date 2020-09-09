Meet Yahtzee, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
He's just about the goofiest, most happy-go-lucky guy you'll ever meet! Yahtzee is always ready for a new adventure, whether it's a walk around the neighborhood, a game of frisbee in the park, or hiking a mountain. He's a fun-loving pup with a whole lot of enthusiasm for life and he would love to join an active family for all kinds of fun. A little obedience training will go a long way in helping Yahtzee become his very best self - especially if there are cheese rewards involved! If a smiley, bouncy pup is what you're looking for, schedule a meeting with Yahtzee at hsccvt.org/Dogs!
Sex: Neutered male
Breed: American Shelter Dog
Age: ~ 3 years old
Reason Here: He was not a good fit for his previous home.
Arrival Date: 9/2/2020
Size/Weight: 54 lbs.
Yahtzee and....
Dogs: He has some experience living with another dog, and has done well with other dogs here at HSCC.
Cats: He has no known experience living with cats.
Children: He has no known experience living with children.