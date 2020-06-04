Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity (GMHfH) will be building a single-family home in Burlington and a 4-plex in South Burlington, and people are invited to apply now.
The income levels to apply are listed at vermonthabitat.org/apply-for-a-home. This year, GMHfH is partnering with the Champlain Housing Trust which will provide financial training and help families with the loan application process.
Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity will be building five safe, energy efficient, and perpetually-affordable homes in Burlington and South Burlington for low-income, working families currently living in substandard rentals. Applications are due July 15 and include completing required training and qualifying for a loan from a list of approved lenders before that date.
To learn more about how to apply, visit getahome.org/habitat.
The Family Selection committee, a group of volunteers with Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity, will select the families by September 15.
To qualify for a GMHfH-built home, people must:
Have an income 80 percent or less of the median household income in Chittenden County, as well as the ability to pay a monthly no or low-interest mortgage.
Be willing to collaborate with Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity--including completing 400 hours of sweat equity helping to build their home and attending financial and homeownership training.
Be living in substandard rental housing and/or not qualify for a conventional mortgage on a market rate home.
For more information about how to apply for a GMHfH home, please visit vermonthabitat.org/apply-for-a-home/.