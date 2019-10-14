MONTPELIER — The Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) Secretary Julie Moore invites Vermonters to join her on Oct. 15 from 4-5 p.m. to discuss a variety of environmental topics. The conversation will begin with a discussion on village wastewater systems and how these systems support strong rural economies, fight climate change, and create more vibrant communities.
“Villages form the heart of Vermont’s rural communities, but more than 200 villages lack community sewer systems, which can form a barrier to new, compact development or enhancing the use of existing buildings,” said Secretary Moore. “To overcome this challenge, we formed an interagency Village Wastewater Initiative Committee lead by the Department of Environmental Conservation. The committee develops tools and resources for villages and coordinates the work of funders and service providers. I welcome the public to come learn about this initiative, weigh in on what’s happening in their towns, and bring other questions they have about Vermont’s environment.”
At the meeting, Mary Clark and Lynnette Claudon with the Department of Environmental Conservation will discuss how the Initiative will protect Vermont’s historic village development patterns and how it will allow villages to treat sewage more effectively. While the meeting will begin with a conversation on village wastewater projects, it will not be limited to this topic. The Secretary encourages Vermonters to bring their questions and concerns about a wide range of natural resources topics to the meeting.
The gathering will be held in the Dewey Building at 1 National Life Drive in Montpelier on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 4-5 p.m. For those not able to make it in person, a Facebook Live stream will be available at https://www.facebook.com/VTANR/.