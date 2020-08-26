Another Vermont inmate at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Miss., has tested positive for the virus causing COVID-19, state officials announced Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Vermont Dept. of Corrections (DOC), follow-up testing for COVID-19 at the Mississippi prison found an inmate who previously tested negative for the disease testing positive.
The additional case announced Wednesday brings the total number of Vermonters testing positive for the virus at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility to 185, more than 84 percent of the 219 out-of-state Vermont inmates currently housed in the Mississippi prison.
According to DOC, 153 of those inmates who previously tested positive for COVID-19 were considered “in recovery” and two were now in an infirmary. None are currently hospitalized due to the disease.
In a statement, DOC’s interim commissioner Jim Baker said staff from Vermont’s corrections department would be headed to the prison next week and that Vermont would now have access to Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility’s cameras to remotely guarantee compliance with pandemic protocols.
“We are in constant communication with the teams at CoreCivic and in Mississippi to ensure we’re all pulling in the same direction,” Baker said, referring to the private company overseeing the Tallahatchie County prison.
Further testing for inmates who previously tested negative for COVID-19 would take place in late September, according to Baker, and staff at the Mississippi prison were now likewise being tested for COVID-19.
“Through these conversations, efforts and the access we will soon have to TCCF’s camera system, we are confident we’re doing everything in our power to bring the Vermont standard of COVID mitigation to Mississippi,” Baker added.
Vermont’s DOC has been tracking an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at the Mississippi prison since the end of July, when six inmates originally housed at the facility had tested positive for the virus causing COVID-19 upon their return to Vermont and subsequent quarantine at a corrections facility in Rutland.
Vermont typically sends prisoners to Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility when space is limited within in-state prisons. The prison is operated by CoreCivic, one of the largest private prison companies in the country.
After an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans in April, prisons in Vermont have been subject to regular, facility-wide testing and have largely avoided further outbreaks of the easily transmitted respiratory disease.
The latest round of facility wide testing, conducted in the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, found no active cases of COVID-19, according to DOC’s Wednesday news release.