I may be dating myself here… but everything old is not bad. And this, I consider timeless – the 1986 book by Robert Fulghum – All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten. For the under 40 crowd… if you are not aware and have not read it, I highly recommend. Timeless wisdom and a fast, easy read.
Likewise, at footwear retail, many, many gems stand the test of time and truth as people assess, prioritize and ponder this essential part of our life,…..that which bears our weight and is positioned as the foundation of our stature.
At our particular retail store, we take the fitting, sizing, biomedical community referrals and appropriate model selection very seriously. This approach is hugely honed and refined by what we hear from those who effectively sign our checks… our customers. Here are the most consistent and valuable guideposts, statements and impressions we hear from our valued customers.
- 2 weeks after purchasing: “I know I resisted that larger size, but now, I have tossed all my old shoes… realizing I was torturing myself and possibly really hurting myself in shoes too short!”
- “My new larger size?? Thought I would feel ‘trippy’. My body adjusted in 2 days… now they feel normal… and comfy and relaxed! Did not know how ‘tense’ my squished tootsies were.”
- Women really should rule the world. They wear 2, or 3, or more appropriate styles of shoes, and upgraded footbeds (orthotics) and they rotate them on a regular basis. Thus achieving a) better, more well balanced muscles, and b) saving money, because their pairs get a 24-48 hour ‘rest’ to rebound and dry out. Remember: Water is a universal solvent – including the sweat from the 250,000 sweat glands in your feet (more densely pervaded with sweat glands than your armpits… although a different type of gland) and so will prematurely soften, degrade and wear out the foams and other materials in your footwear and footbeds. Average feet sweat 240 ml (8 ounces) per day! Men, on the other hand, buy a pair of shoes, wear them 8 days a week… and wear them, and wear them. Wear them out till they are dead… then wear them another six months, then start complaining… ’son-of-a’b*tch*in shoes!’ Newsflash – it ain’t the shoes – they are just worn out.
- “I’m a walker, I walk… I never run. I LOVE my running shoes for my daily walks.”
- “Oh wow! That feels like a different shoe. Totally different. The way you tied it. That’s amazing what a simple ‘piece ‘o string’ (shoelace) can do to the fit, in a good way.”
Gary Richter is a manager of the locally owned New Balance store in Maple Tree Place, Williston. Gary has a B.Sc. in Kinesiology. His colleague Sara LaBarre is a board certified pedorthist, practicing locally for 12 years.
