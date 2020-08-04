COLCHESTER -- The central office for Northwestern Vermont’s leading experts on aging has a new home.
Age Well recently moved its main-office operations out of Essex Junction’s Post Office Square and into Suite 210 of the building located at 875 Roosevelt Highway in Colchester.
“We are thrilled to relocate to our new office in Colchester,” said Jane Catton, Age Well’s CEO. “This move represents another significant milestone for our growing nonprofit. As Vermont is the second-oldest state in the country, the need for our services is growing, and so must our staff. The purchase of this new office space better accommodates our growing team, our planned future programs and the needs of our clients. In addition, it was a prudent financial choice.”
The new office space will provide work areas for 45 staff members, as well as their clients once the building can be opened to the public. The organization plans to celebrate its move with the community at a later date.
Age Well, the largest Meals on Wheels provider in Vermont, has seen over 500 new individuals join it for the food delivery service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent data shows that 59 percent of new Meals on Wheels clients scored at the highest risk for food insecurity, and all 1,200 clients receiving meals scored a six or higher on the Nutrition Risk Assessment -- a national tool for measuring malnutrition risk.
The non-profit’s helpline has also seen a 10 percent increase in call volume from clients, family members, and the community who have all been seeking information and assistance.
Recent months have seen Age Well need to change or suspend certain programs, but it has steadily been continuing its work in meeting the needs of older Vermonters. While walk-in services are not currently available, Care & Service Coordination and the Volunteer Friendly Visitor programs have slowly been returning to normal operations with home visits being performed outdoors.
Since 1974, Age Well has been serving Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties. In addition to the new office in Colchester, it has satellite locations in Middlebury and St. Albans. Age Well doesn’t charge for its services, which are designed to meet the diverse needs of clients, their families, and caregivers, but instead relies on donations and any contributions clients wish to make. To learn more about their programs, visit agewellvt.org.