Age Well, the leading experts on aging in Northwestern Vermont, has brought its popular in-person Medicare classes online and is continuing to offer them for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All who are new to Medicare, turning 65, losing credible employer coverage, or disabled for two years are eligible to register. Participants will be learning about the process and decisions related to enrolling in Medicare.
ABOUT THE CLASS
The class is presented by Sharon O’Neill, Age Well’s state health insurance program coordinator. The class is available every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 pm.
This class will teach you how to:
- Transition to Medicare from Vermont Health Connect or Employer Group Health Insurance.
- Compare options for Medicare coverage including Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans and drug coverage.
- Enroll in Medicare Medigap (supplemental) coverage.
- Protect yourself against Medicare fraud.
Registration is required. To learn more and sign up call the Helpline at 1-800-642-5119 or e-mail info@agewellvt.org. Classes are free but donations are appreciated.
ABOUT AGE WELL
Age Well is a nonprofit organization that has served Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties since 1974 as a member of Vermont’s Area Agencies on Aging. For more than 40 years, Age Well has provided services and support that allow older adults to stay independent and remain healthy at home, where they want to be. Age Well integrates community resources, health services and wellness programs to enhance and improve quality of life for all older adults in Northwestern Vermont.
Age Well reduces barriers by providing access to healthy meals, in-home care and community resources. Delivered by staff members and over 1,000 volunteers, services are designed to meet the diverse needs of clients, their families and caregivers. Age Well does not charge for services provided but relies on donations and encourages clients to contribute if they are able to do so.
Age Well is also the largest Meals on Wheels provider in Vermont. Its mission is to provide the support and guidance that inspires its community to embrace aging with confidence. Since 1974, Age Well has delivered over 9 million meals, provided nutrition and care coordination services to over 50,000 people, and responded to over 250,000 calls through its helpline. To learn more about its programs, visit www.agewellvt.org.