FRANKLIN COUNTY — Local organizations and grassroots ad hoc groups can now apply for AARP Vermont’s newly expanded community action grants covering communities across the state that provide modest funding and technical support to community groups or individuals.
The expansion is part of an AARP Vermont initiative to prepare Vermont cities and towns for the rapidly aging demographic shift – particularly in the areas of housing, mobility and community engagement.
“The pandemic has heightened the importance of social networks and community support and services as key ingredients for community resilience,” Kelly Stoddard Poor of AARP Vermont said. “These sponsorships are intended to inspire and support grassroots groups that have a vision for their neighborhood or community and how it can be improved to the meet the needs of all residents.”
Proposals must include projects that incorporate one or more of the following:
- Respond to food insecurity
- Respond to the impacts of social isolation with socialization and the fostering of intergenerational community connections
- Respond to increased need for technology and virtual meet-ups
- Respond to affordable and accessible housing options
- Respond to increased need for improved mobility, such as pedestrian, bike and bus infrastructure
- Increase access for civic engagement
- Increase community accessibility for disabled residents
- Support the delivery of services to help older residents age in the setting of their choice
Up to five organizations will be selected for grants ranging from $500-$2,000. Applications and an RFP are available at: https://states.aarp.org/vermont/community-action-grants-announced-by-aarp-vermont
The deadline for applications is June 26.