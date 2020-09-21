WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., celebrated Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an address from the U.S. Senate’s floor Monday that also called for a delay to Ginsburg’s replacement.
Ginsburg, only the second woman ever appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court and among the court’s most prominent liberal voices, passed away Friday due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
In his address, Leahy heralded Ginsburg as “a giant among us” and “one of the most ardent defenders of equal rights for all Americans in Supreme Court history,” celebrating her as someone who “never tired of being a voice for the voiceless, and always tried to use her power to uplift the powerless.”
“She dedicated her life to the causes of equality and justice and made both a reality for millions of Americans,” Leahy said. “She has left us a rich legacy to cherish and, more importantly, to carry forward.
“We will forever be in her debt,” he continued. “A generation – more than a generation – of women, and all Americans, have been inspired by her leadership and courage. Generations to come will have her trailblazing legacy to thank.”
Following Ginsburg’s passing on Friday, the question of who would take Ginsburg’s place on the Supreme Court has taken center stage in national politics as prominent members of both major political parties debate appointing a new justice ahead of November’s elections.
Democrats have called for delaying any new appointments to the Supreme Court, arguing instead to wait for the results of November’s elections and honor a precedent set in 2016 when Senate Republicans refused to vote on a Supreme Court nominee sent by then-President Barrack Obama.
Since the Supreme Court announced Ginsburg’s passing, several Senate Republicans have likewise said they opposed electing a new Supreme Court judge before November, citing their 2016 opposition to appointing Supreme Court justices during an election year.
The Senate’s majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R – Ky., has said he would bring any candidate nominated by President Donald Trump to the Senate before Election Day, arguing the presence of both a Republican majority in the Senate and a Republican President made 2020 different from 2016.
“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell said in a statement issued shortly after Ginsburg’s death was announced.
Trump has said he planned to nominate a candidate for the Supreme Court sometime this week.
Today I spoke on the Senate Floor honoring the monumental legacy of Justice Ginsburg -- a legend of the law who made #equality & #justice a reality for millions of Americans. Standing at just over 5 ft, #RBG was a giant among us. My statement HERE: pic.twitter.com/ROxuAVKnj3— Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) September 21, 2020
Leahy, in his address Monday afternoon, lambasted McConnell’s statement as “blatant hypocrisy” and condemned the Kentucky senator’s intentions as “the direct result of the President and Majority Leader wanting to bend the courts to their will no matter the cost.”
“Through our actions in the weeks ahead, we risk forever eroding the American people’s trust and faith in our independent judiciary,” Leahy said, “and our actions will have a lasting impact – for good, or for ill – on every American’s most basic rights.”
Immediately following Ginsburg’s passing, all three members of Vermont’s congressional delegation – Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I – Vt., and Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt. – all called for a delay to appointing a judge to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
Vermont’s Republican governor, Gov. Phil Scott, likewise called for the Senate to delay appointing a new judge for the Supreme Court.
Appointments to the Supreme Court are for a lifetime, though justices on the court can resign and, in very rare occasions, face impeachment.
Since taking office in 2017, Trump has nominated two other justices to the U.S. Supreme Court – Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.