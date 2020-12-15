MONTPELIER -- Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael S. Pieciak recently joined 50 other state Attorneys General and 51 state and territorial financial regulators in winning a settlement with Nationstar Mortgage, the country’s fourth-largest mortgage servicer, that will total an $86 million penalty.
The consumer protection and mortgage-servicing violations are said to have affected more than 115,000 consumers throughout the U.S., 78 of those being from Vermont. Of the $86 million, a total of $100,000 in penalties will be distributed to those 78 Vermonters.
The settlement resolves allegations that Nationstar, doing business as “Mr. Cooper,” violated consumer protection and lending laws during its servicing of mortgage loans. Harms to consumers that were identified through investigation included the failure to take proper steps in assisting homeowners who sought payment assistance or loan modification options.
It’s also said that Nationstar failed to oversee third-party vendors hired to inspect and maintain delinquent borrowers’ homes, leading to some homeowners improperly being locked out of their dwellings.
Vermonters who were affected and may be eligible to benefit will be contacted by a claims administrator in 2021 with information about how to receive their payment.
An additional penalty payment of approximately $15,000 will be issued to the State of Vermont by Nationstar. The mortgage servicer is also being required to follow a detailed set of rules, or servicing standards, in how it handles certain mortgage loans moving forward. Vermont Attorney General Donovan’s office says that these standards are “more comprehensive” than existing law and will be in place for three years starting Jan. 1, 2021.
Vermonters who were customers of Mr. Cooper or Nationstar can contact the Department of Financial Regulation’s Banking Division at (888) 568-4547 or dfr.bnkconsumer@vermont.gov.
