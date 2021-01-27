COLCHESTER -- Vermont State Police (VSP) reported Wednesday that five vehicles were involved in a crash in the southbound lane of Interstate 89 near Mile Marker 94 in Colchester.
Around 7:34 a.m. on Wednesday, the Colchester Fire Department and Colchester Rescue Squad were dispatched to the highway for a report of a multi-vehicle collision. Responding crews were then updated while en route to the scene that one of the vehicles had caught fire.
Fire personnel were able to quickly stretch out a water line and knock down the fire. The southbound lane was closed for some time while crews worked on the fire and subsequently cleared the ignited vehicle and debris from the roadway.
VSP said a Jeep Renegade, being driven by an 18-year-old from Milton, was traveling south when, upon changing lanes, it struck a Subaru Crosstrek being driven by a 29-year-old from Fairfax. Both vehicles sustained minor damages and caused traffic to stop.
A Toyota 4Runner, being driven by a 60-year-old person from Milton, had come to a stop because of the initial accident. It was then struck in the rear passenger side by a Chevy Silverado that was being driven by a 64-year-old person from St. Albans as the Silverado came over the crest in the roadway. The Silverado caromed and came to a stop in the breakdown lane.
A Subaru WRX, being driven by a 23-year-old person from East Fairfield, then came over the same hillcrest and struck the 4Runner before hitting the Silverado. The WRX then caught fire.
All five operators were wearing seatbelts and the only injuries sustained were minor in nature and inflicted upon the drivers of the Renegade and the WRX. Colchester Rescue transported just one of the drivers to the medical center.
The WRX was totaled and towed from the scene while the other four vehicles were driven away from the crash site.
