WATERBURY -- Vermont has become the latest state to pilot the use of online shopping with SNAP food benefits.
Starting last week, Vermonters can use their 3SquaresVT benefits to purchase eligible food items from either amazon.com or walmart.com.
“This pilot gives people who get 3SquaresVT more options to put food on their tables, safely,” said Department for Children and Families Commissioner Ken Schatz. “This is important during the current health crisis, especially for vulnerable Vermonters. Some may be at higher risk for COVID-19; some may not have access to private transportation.”
For information about how it works, go to dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/EBT/online.