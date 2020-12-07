MONTPELIER — As cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities rise in Vermont and across the country, officials announced they will take a more aggressive approach to protecting the state’s elderly population.
Two COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday were in Vermont nursing homes, and on Friday, the state said eight long-term care facilities are currently battling a cumulative 234 cases from ongoing outbreaks.
In just the last week, Saint Albans HealthCare and Rehab Center saw an increase of seven cases of the virus. As of Dec. 4, there were 21 active cases at the facility.
Rutland Healthcare & Rehabilitation reported 54 cases among residents and staff, up 13 from last week. Elderwood in Burlington leads the list of eight facilities with 71 active cases.
A record-setting number of 18,238 cases reported the week of Nov. 15 in U.S. nursing homes, according to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Human Services Secretary Mike Smith laid out three steps the government is taking to stifle the surge in cases in Gov. Phil Scott’s press conference Dec. 4.
“Our efforts to stem this tide are ongoing and three-fold,” Levine said.
Here’s what you need to know.
1. The Health Department is making more testing available to nursing home staff.
Starting Monday, Dec. 7, staff at all Vermont assisted living or residential care facilities will be tested twice a week for COVID-19 using a PCR test, according to Smith.
More antigen testing will also be made available, specifically for those residents or staff who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
At all skilled nursing facilities, or in-patient rehabilitation and medical treatment centers, staff will be required to take a rapid antigen test every day. Once-weekly PCR tests will also be mandatory.
2. In order to decrease the prevalence of the virus in nursing homes, Vermonters must decrease cases in communities.
According to Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL, cases in long-term care facilities are directly linked to community spread.
“Nursing homes are seeing the worst outbreak since last spring with a record number of new cases (18,000-plus per week) due to community spread rapidly increasing across the U.S.,” he said in a press conference Dec. 7.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said this is one of the reasons why Gov. Phil Scott placed restrictions on cross-state travel and banned multi-household gatherings. State officials will continue to stress the importance of this guidance.
3. The DOH promises to include nursing home residents in the first round of vaccine distribution.
“The vaccine is literally weeks aways,” Levine said.
He was happy to see that the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices and the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recently-released guidance about who should get the vaccine first matches the plan already established by the State of Vermont.
“Priority group 1A will include health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities,” he said.
In a letter sent to the National Governors’ Association last week, the AHCA/NCAL stressed the importance of including the elderly in the first round of vaccine distribution.
“Given the asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread of this virus combined with the outbreak of community spread across the U.S., we are extremely hopeful this vaccine will literally be a lifesaver for thousands of residents and expedite the reopening of our facilities to family members and loved ones,” the letter states.
“An expedited rollout of the vaccine for our long term care residents and caregivers is vitally important given the level of COVID in our community and in long term care facilities right now.”
