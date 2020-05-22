ESSEX JUNCTION -- The summer of 2021 was supposed to see the 100th rendition of the Champlain Valley Fair. Instead, it will just be the 99th edition as the Champlain Valley Exposition announced that this year’s fair has been cancelled.
“For 98 years, the Champlain Valley Fair has been a summer staple event for Vermonters far and wide to enjoy,” read a statement issued by the exposition. “The ten best days of summer provides high quality agricultural education, food options, concerts and motorsports in the grandstand, and 40+ thrilling rides in the midway. Preparations have been underway by dozens of volunteers and CVE staff to make the 2020 Champlain Valley Fair the best yet.
“The safety of fairgoers, volunteers, and staff is paramount, and these are trying times for all. We would love to see Vermont’s largest annual event continue as planned, but unfortunately, the thrills and excitement of the Champlain Valley Fair will have to wait another year. This will be the first time in the history of the Champlain Valley Exposition that the Champlain Valley Fair will not occur.”
Anyone who has already purchased tickets to events -- including the Morgan Wallen and Darius Rucker concerts -- will be able to get a refund or a FlynnTix gift certificate for a future purchase. That can be done by emailing box@flynncenter.org, preferably as soon as possible, with “Ticket Return,” their last name, and order number if they have it in the subject line. In the body of the email, it’s requested that customers provide a daytime phone number at which they can be reached for questions.
Box office staff may be calling customers to verify credit card details in order to process refunds, and -- since they are working from home -- the calls will be coming from staff members’ personal phone lines.
“We ask that we all remain vigilant in our efforts in following CDC, State, and Federal Guidelines as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement continued.
“We look forward to the 99th Annual Champlain Valley Fair opening on Friday, August 27, 2021 and run through Sunday, September 5, 2021.”