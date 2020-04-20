Sunday, April 19, marked one month since Vermont's first death by COVID-19.
On the same day, Town Manager Aaron Frank and his son replaced a worn-out American flag at the Bayside intersection with a gift from resident John Quinn, lowering all flags to fly at half-mast in honor of COVID-19 victims.
Governor Phil Scott ordered the U.S. and Vermont State flags to fly at half-mast on the 19th of every month for the remainder of the year, according to a directive last week.
“As we continue to confront this public health crisis, it is important for each of us to remember those who are no longer with us and the friends and family who cared for them. We will get through this by staying united as Vermonters," Scott said in a statement.
As of Sunday, 38 Vermonters have died due to COVID-19.